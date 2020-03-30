Coronavirus Pandemic: Global COVID-19 death toll stands at 33,509; more than 7 lakh infected across the world

The global coronavirus death toll crossed 33,000 on Sunday, as New York state in the United States alone reported around 1,000 deaths on this day, which is more than 40% of the country's death toll. The death toll in Italy, which had crossed 10,000 on Saturday, stood at 10,774 by the end of Sunday.

The numbers, however, look especially grim for the US. With 132,637 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the number of affected people in the US is the highest in the world. Figures released Sunday morning showed 678 coronavirus deaths in New York City alone, while the New York state, which continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S., neared 1,000 deaths.

At 12:15 AM on Monday, the Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus database put the number of affected people world at 704,095, with the figure rising every passing minute. According to the database, 33,509 people have been killed by COVID-19 so far, worldwide.

In Europe, Italy has reported the highest number of deaths at 10,779 while the death toll in Spain is 6,606.

The number of cases in Italy reached 97,689 with 5,217 more cases being recorded in the last 24 hours.

Spain reported 5,564 new cases on Saturday, taking the total to 78,799.

The number of deaths in Iran crossed 2,500-mark. The Johns Hopkins University database put the number of deaths in Iran at 2,640 with the total number of confirmed cases at 38,309.

In India, the number of total cases crossed the 1,000-mark on Sunday, and currently stands at 1,024. The government on Tuesday had imposed a nationwide complete lockdown for 21 days with only essential personnel allowed to come out of their homes.

The number of global cases this month has seen a dramatic jump. While it took 67 days from the detection of the first case to reach one lakh, most of them in China, it took 11 days to infect another one lakh people. The number of cases rose exponentially after that as it took only four days to reach from 2 to 3 lakh and three days to add another one lakh cases as it crossed 4-lakh mark on Tuesday. It has added nearly three lakh cases in the next four days after Tuesday.