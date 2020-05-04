Coronavirus pandemic: COVID-19 cases in Russia up by record 10,000 in one day

About 10,633 new coronavirus cases were reported by Russia on Sunday (May 3), which is now becoming a major headache for President Vladimir Putin.

This was also the fourth record increase in a single day in a row.

The global coronavirus deaths on Monday reached 248,302 lakh mark with the United States registering the highest death toll of over 68,000.

The US has recorded 1,188,122 cases and 68,598 deaths while Spain is second in terms of the death toll with 25,264 casualties. Italy is behind the US and Spain in terms of the total number of cases with 210,717 reported COVID-19 infections.

On the list of worst-affected nations, Russia is currently sitting seventh-highest with 134,687 active cases in the country.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit city, accounts for more than half of the total number of cases with 1,280 people already losing their lives to the deadly virus.

Last week, the Russian government decided to extend their precautionary COVID-19 lockdown period till May 11.

"The daily increase in cases has relatively stabilized but this mustn't calm us down, the situation is still very serious," Putin said.

"The peak is not behind us, we are about to face a new and gruelling phase of the pandemic... the deadly threat of the virus remains," he added.

The countrymen are not too happy with the administrations after almost 24 coronavirus hospitals were shut down due to quarantine, with numerous doctors falling sick.

On May 2, a Chinese city bordering Russia had issued an emergency epidemic prevention notice to close all dine-in restaurants "until further notice," according to Chinese news outlet CCTV.

Back in March, the Russian President had reassured his citizens that the world-wide pandemic situation was "under control" in Russia thanks to early intervention measures taken by his government.