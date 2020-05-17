Coronavirus Outbreak: WHO says COVID-19 vaccine has entered clinical trials

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has now said that the vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection has entered the clinical trial stage. According to WHO data, as many as eight vaccine candidates for COVID-19 are in the clinical trial while another 110 are in various stages of development across the world.

The attempts to develop a vaccine against the raging pandemic outbreak that is spreading like wildfire in almost every country has kickstarted a new global race across the entire world. Pharmaceutical companies and health institutes in countries like the United States, China, and Germany are leading the current research and development with the vaccine, with the US and China even announcing tentative dates by which the vaccine will be ready.

China has posited March 2021 to be the earliest date when the coronavirus vaccine is likely to be ready, according to Chinese health official Zhang Wenhong.

"There are uncertainties in developing vaccines. Coronaviruses, including MERS and SARS, have not seen a particularly reliable one so far... the best scenario is that if one of the vaccines that people are making is effective and progressing relatively fast, it should be available as soon as possible from March to June next year," Zhang was quoted by the Global Times.

On the other hand, the United States had said that a vaccine is likely to be ready by as early as the end of this year, according to US President Donald Trump.

"I think we'll have a vaccine by the end of the year," Trump said at a Fox News virtual town hall earlier, "We'll have a vaccine much sooner rather than later."