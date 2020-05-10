Coronavirus outbreak: Putin urges Russia to 'unite' amid low-key Victory Day celebration

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday urged his fellow citizens that they are unbeatable when they unite during their World War 2 victory celebration that were cut down due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The Victory Day marks the landmark day when Allied forces won against Nazi Germany back in 1945, However, the COVID-19 spread forced to postpone the traditional annual parade on Moscow's Red Square.

In his speech for the nation, Putin sent a message of "unity" for Russia's fight against the novel virus.

In the past few days, Russia also became the fifth worst-hit coronavirus outbreak nation, overtaking France and Germany on the list.

During his first public appearance after weeks, Putin also assured his countrymen that the parade to mark 75th anniversary of the landmark event will take place when the time is right.

"Our veterans fought for life and against death, and we will always try to live up to their spirit of unanimity and resilience," Putin said at the Eternal Flame war memorial near the Kremlin.

"We are united by our shared memory, hopes and aspirations, as well as a sense of shared responsibility for the present and the future. We know and strongly believe that when we stand together, we are invincible," he added.

The toned-down Victory Day celebrations included guards from the Kremlin Regiment doing a march past after Putin's speech with 75 military planes and helicopters, including advanced Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighters, doing a flyover central Moscow.

One group of jets also left a trail in the sky in the colours of the Russian flag.