Coronavirus outbreak: Italy calls in Army to enfore lockdown after 627 people die in single day

Italy on Sunday called upon the military to enforce the lockdown in the country after officials reported Italy calls in the military to enforce lockdown as 627 people died in a single day.

The aforementioned development made it the largest single-day death toll in the country.

Medical experts in China have cautioned Italy that the lockdown imposed in their country's Lombardy region wasn't 'strict enough.'

The coronavirus outbreak has hit the northern part of the country, the hardest, especially in the Lombardy region, where cases began to rise exponentially last month.

"(The request to use the army) has been accepted... and 114 soldiers will be on the ground throughout Lombardy... it is still too little, but it is positive," president of the Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana said.

"Unfortunately we are not seeing a change of trend in the numbers, which are rising," he added.

The death toll in Italy rose to 4,032 cases on Friday and the number of infections recorded jumped to 47,021 as close to 6,000 new cases were confirmed on Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University in the US.

In the second place, China has recorded 81,008 cases of coronavirus infection while 3,255 people have died due to COVID-19. In terms of cases per million, China's is 56 while Italy has the total case per million population of 778.