Coronavirus Outbreak: Global death toll tops 13,000 as number of cases go past 300,000-mark

The number of infected people from the novel coronavirus has crossed 300,000-mark worldwide as Italy, the new epicentre of the disease, reported 6,557 new cases and 793 deaths on Saturday.

According to John Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Centre, the number of worldwide confirmed cases stands at 304,544. China, where the first infection was reported late last year, has recorded 81,321 cases, followed by Italy's 53,578, US' 25,493, Spain's 25,374, Germany's 22,213 and Iran's 20,610 cases.

France, South Korea, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the Netherlands have reported 14,308, 8,799, 6,575, 5,067 and 3,640 cases respectively.

India has so far reported 315 positive cases, with most of them having a history of foreign travel.

In terms of death, Italy is at the top of the chart with 4,825 casualties. Total 13,0004 deaths have been recorded due to COVID-19, according to John Hopkins University's database.

China, where the infection has slowed down significantly, has reported a total of 3,261 deaths. Iran has reported 1,556 deaths, followed by Spain's 1,378 France's 562, USA's 340 and UK's 233 deaths.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), at least 184 countries across the world have reported cases of coronavirus, making it the most travelled pandemic in modern times.