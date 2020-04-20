Coronavirus Outbreak: Global COVID-19 death toll crosses 1.65 lakh, more than 40,000 dead in the US

The global coronavirus deaths on Monday crossed the 1.65 lakh mark with the United States registering the highest death toll of over 40,000.

As of 8 AM (IST) on Monday, April 20, 2020, around 165,154 deaths have been recorded across the globe while the total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,402,798 -- the COVID-19 dashboard at the John Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center showed.

The US has recorded 758,720 cases and 40,555 deaths while Italy is second in terms of the death toll with 23,660 casualties. Italy is behind the US and Spain in terms of the total number of cases with 178,972 reported COVID-19 infections.

Spain is second in terms of the number of cases (198,674) and third behind Italy and the US in the number of deaths (20,453).

Here is the list of top 10 countries in terms of the number of cases:

US - 7,58,720

Spain - 1,98,674

Italy - 1,78,972

France - 1,54,098

Germany - 1,45,742

United Kingdom - 1,21,172

Turkey - 86,306

China - 83,805

Iran - 82,211

Russia - 42,853

Here are 10 countries with the highest number of deaths:

US - 40,555

Italy - 23,660

Spain - 20,453

France - 19,718

United Kingdom - 16,060

Belgium - 5,683

Iran - 5,118

Germany - 4,642

China - 4,512

Netherlands - 3,684

In the US, New York has been badly hit by the coronavirus with over 226,000 known infections and over 13,000 people have lost their lives in the state due to the deadly virus.

However, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday said that the COVID-19 outbreak in the state is "on the descent." However, he acknowledged that it is "good news only compared to the terrible news that we were living with, which is that constant increase" in hospitalizations and deaths, Cuomo said of the latest data.

On the other hand, Europe saw encouraging signs on Sunday -- with Italy, Spain, France, and Britain showing drops in daily death tolls and slowing infection rates. Hard-hit European nations have begun preparing for a slow reopening, news agency AFP reported.

The continent accounts for almost two-thirds of the nearly 165,000 fatalities reported across the globe out of more than 2.3 million declared infections, according to an AFP tally.

Mounting evidence suggests that the lockdowns and social distancing are slowing the spread of the virus. That has intensified planning in many countries to begin loosening curbs on movement and easing the crushing pressure on national economies.

Governments across the world are now debating how and when to ease lockdowns that have kept more than half of humanity -- 4.5 billion people -- confined to their homes and crippled the global economy.