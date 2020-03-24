Coronavirus Outbreak: Global COVID-19 death toll crosses 16,000; cases top 362,000 worldwide

The number of infected people from the novel coronavirus has crossed 362,019 worldwide as Italy, the new epicentre of the disease, reported 601 new deaths on Monday, while the total number of cases in the country rose to 63,927.

According to John Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Centre, the number of worldwide confirmed cases stands at 362,019 at 12:10 AM on Tuesday. China, where the first infection was reported late last year, has recorded 81,496 cases, followed by Italy's 63,928, US' 41,047, Spain's 33,089, Germany's 28,798 and Iran's 23,049 cases.

France, South Korea, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the Netherlands have reported 16,937; 8,961; 8,575; 5,911 and 4,764 cases respectively.

An interactive map, as charted by the John Hopkins University's leading team of statisticians, is provided here:

Map by Johns Hopkins University

India has so far reported 467 positive cases, with most of them having a history of foreign travel or contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 infected patient.

In terms of death, Italy is at the top of the chart with 6,078 casualties. Total 16,097 deaths have been recorded due to COVID-19 globally, according to John Hopkins University's database.

China, where the infection has slowed down significantly, has reported a total of 3,153 deaths. Spain has reported 2,206 deaths, followed by Iran's 1,812, France's 674, and UK's 335 deaths.

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned the coronavirus “pandemic is accelerating,” in a tweet on Monday. “It took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000 and just four days for the third 100,000," he said.

According to WHO, at least 168 countries and regions across the world have reported cases of coronavirus, making it the most travelled pandemic in modern times.