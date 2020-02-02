Coronavirus outbreak: Death toll crosses 300 in China, evacuated Indians under observation

The death toll in China due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak has reached 304, while the number of cases has climbed to 14,380, Chinese health officials informed on Sunday.

The cases have been reported in 31 provincial-level regions of the country, according to the daily report by the National Health Commission (NHC).

Another 4,562 new suspected cases were reported on Saturday, said the commission. All the deaths are in Hubei Province.

The NHC further added that 315 patients became seriously ill and 85 people were discharged from hospital after recovery on Saturday, adding that 2,110 patients remained in severe condition, and 19,544 people were suspected of being infected with the virus.

The commission said 1,63,844 close contacts had been traced, adding that among them, 8,044 were discharged from medical observation on Saturday, with 1,37,594 others still under medical observation, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, India on Friday sent a special aircraft to China to evacuate Indians stranded in Wuhan city. The flight carrying 324 Indians took off around midnight (IST) and landed at Delhi on Saturday morning.

A team of five doctors from Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, one paramedical staff from Air India with prescribed medicine from doctors, masks, overcoats, and packed food were boarded in the aircraft. A team of engineers and security personnel are also there in the 423-seater jumbo B747 aircraft. The entire evacuation mission is being led by Captain Amitabh Singh, Director of Operation, Air India.

Two facilities have been created near Delhi where evacuees can be monitored for a duration of two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members, to watch for any signs of infection.

While the Indian Army has built a facility near Haryana's Manesar for approximately 300 people, another centre has been created by the ITBP at Chawla camp in Delhi.

All male passengers (approx. 280) are to be sent to Manesar Camp and families/females (approx. 90) can be housed in the ITBP camp.

Most of those evacuated are Indian students studying in China. One confirmed case in India is also a student from Kerala who returned home and was confirmed to have carried the coronavirus.

Those found infected will be shifted to the designated hospital for further investigation and management.In that case, it will be also assessed if further quarantine of the contacts is required.