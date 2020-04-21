Coronavirus Outbreak: COVID-19 tally in Spain crosses 2 lakh-mark; France's death toll hits 20,000
US, Italy, and Spain continue to be the top three countries in terms of the COVID-19 death toll.
Photo: John Hopkins University stats
Written By
Edited By
Joydeep Bose
Source
DNA webdesk
The global coronavirus deaths on Monday crossed the 1.7 lakh mark with the United States registering the highest death toll of over 42,000. The death toll in France has crossed the 20,000-mark while the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Spain topped the 2 lakh-mark.
As of 8 AM (IST) on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, around 1,70,261 deaths have been recorded across the globe while the total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,475,841 -- the COVID-19 dashboard at the John Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center showed.
The US has recorded 786,638 cases and 42,514 deaths while Italy is second in terms of the death toll with 24,114 casualties. Italy is behind the US and Spain in terms of the total number of cases with 1,81,228 reported COVID-19 infections.
Spain is second in terms of the number of cases (2,00,674) and third behind the US and Italy in the number of deaths (20,852).
Here is the list of top 10 countries in terms of the number of cases:
US - 7,86,638
Spain - 2,00,210
Italy - 1,81,228
France - 1,56,480
Germany - 1,47,065
United Kingdom - 1,25,856
Turkey - 90,980
China - 83,826
Iran - 83,505
Russia - 47,121
Here are 10 countries with the highest number of deaths:
US - 42,514
Italy - 24,114
Spain - 20,852
France - 20,265
United Kingdom - 16,509
Belgium - 5,828
Iran - 5,209
Germany - 4,862
China - 4,512
Netherlands - 3,751
In the US, the epicenter of the virus outbreak in the world, a major shock came from another front on Monday, when oil prices crashed into negative territory after the coronavirus lockdowns around the globe squelched demand. US demonstrators rallied in more state capitals demanding the reopening of the world's biggest economy.
The unprecedented collapse of oil prices, which traded in negative territory for the first time ever, is sure to fuel calls for a quicker unshackling of the global economy.
The question of when to lift stay-at-home orders -- and thus help mitigate the devastating economic effects of the global virus crisis -- has been at the forefront for many countries, news agency AFP reports.
Mounting evidence suggests that the lockdowns and social distancing are slowing the spread of the virus. That has intensified planning in many countries to begin loosening curbs on movement and easing the crushing pressure on national economies.
Governments across the world are now debating how and when to ease lockdowns that have kept more than half of humanity -- 4.5 billion people -- confined to their homes and crippled the global economy.