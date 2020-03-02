Coronavirus outbreak: 42 more deaths reported in China; global death toll crosses 3000

With 42 more deaths reported from China on Monday, the death toll in the country now stands at 2,912. The outbreak has claimed the lives of more than 3,000 people globally.

The deaths were all reported from the Hubei province-the epicenter of the virus, National Health Commission said.

On Sunday, China reported 35 deaths in the capital. Moreover, 573 new infections were reported by the National Health Commission, taking the total number of cases in mainland China to 79,824.

Meanwhile, the US, Thailand, and Australia have reported first coronavirus deaths.

The virus has now spread to more than 60 countries around the world.

The World Health Organisation on Sunday said that the virus was common among those over the age of 60 and people affected by other illnesses.

India, on the other hand, evacuated 112 people, including 36 foreign nationals from China's Wuhan on Thursday where the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak has killed a large number of people.

IAF's C-17 Globemaster landed in Delhi at 6:45 am on Thursday from China. All evacuees were taken to the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, Delhi after their thermal screening. The flight took off from India and carried around 15 tonnes of medical supplies to aid China in its fight against the outbreak.

This is the third evacuation by India from the worst-affected region on Wuhan in China. Earlier, two Air India flights brought back over 650 people.

Air India also evacuated 119 Indians and five foreign nationals who were onboard the coronavirus-affected cruise ship Diamond Princess docked at the Yokohama port near Tokyo, Japan.

A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew members and six passengers, were among the 3,711 people on board the Diamond Princess ship.

The virus is believed to have spread late last year from a Wuhan market that sold wild animals.