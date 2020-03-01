Coronavirus outbreak: 35 more deaths reported in China, 573 new cases

Headlines

This husband-wife duo brought iconic 'Sex and the City' bakery to India; competing with Tata Starbucks, Ambani’s Pret

'I want calm, I want peace': Rohit Sharma's hilarious take on Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, The Archies cast trolled for serving food to ‘rich and healthy’: Should’ve done at orphanage

Delhi woman kills live-in partner's son over divorce demand from wife

WhatsApp to allow users make customised stickers using AI directly in chat

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz announces retirement from international cricket ahead of ODI World Cup

This husband-wife duo brought iconic 'Sex and the City' bakery to India; competing with Tata Starbucks, Ambani’s Pret

'I want calm, I want peace': Rohit Sharma's hilarious take on Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal

Weight loss: 10 superfoods that burn belly fat

Players with maximum ducks in ODI history

Asia Cup 2023: Top moments from last 10 years

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Manisha Rani Explains Why She Flirted With Elvish; Reacts To Bebika's Allegations

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, The Archies cast trolled for serving food to ‘rich and healthy’: Should’ve done at orphanage

Welcome 3 is officially titled Welcome to the Jungle; Firoz Nadiadwala reveals release date of Akshay Kumar-starrer

Game of Thrones actor Darren Kent dies at 36

HomeWorld

World

Coronavirus outbreak: 35 more deaths reported in China, 573 new cases

All the deaths except one were reported to be from the Hubei province, whose capital Wuhan is the epicentre of the outbreak.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 01, 2020, 03:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the Coronavirus epidemic continues to spread throughout the world, China-the country where the virus originated from, reported on Sunday that 35 more people died, bringing the death toll in the country up to 2,870.

All the deaths except one were reported to be from the Hubei province, whose capital Wuhan is the epicentre of the outbreak. 

Moreover, 573 new infections were reported by the National Health Commission, taking the total number of cases in mainland China to 79,824.

Meanwhile, US, Thailand and Australia have reported first coronavirus deaths, taking the death toll to more than 2900 people worldwide. 

India, on the other hand, evacuated 112 people, including 36 foreign nationals from China's Wuhan on Thursday where the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak has killed a large number of people.

IAF's C-17 Globemaster landed in Delhi at 6:45 am on Thursday from China. All evacuees were taken to the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, Delhi after their thermal screening. The flight took off from India and carried around 15 tonnes of medical supplies to aid China in its fight against the outbreak.

This is the third evacuation by India from the worst-affected region on Wuhan in China. Earlier, two Air India flights brought back over 650 people.

Air India also evacuated 119 Indians and five foreign nationals who were onboard the coronavirus-affected cruise ship Diamond Princess docked at the Yokohama port near Tokyo, Japan.

A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew members and six passengers, were among the 3,711 people on board the Diamond Princess ship.

The virus is believed to have spread late last year from a Wuhan market that sold wild animals. 

 


   

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

What is glazed donut skin and how to get it?

Sulabh founder Bindeshwar Pathak, who built community toilets in war against open defecation, passes away

WhatsApp to allow users make customised stickers using AI directly in chat

OMG 2 dialect coach Vikram Pratap says Pankaj Tripathi taught him how to live life: 'I really observed...'

Leo: Lokesh Kanagaraj drops intense look of ‘action king’ Arjun Sarja as Harold Das from Vijay-starrer

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE