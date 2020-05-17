Coronavirus: Netherlands govt urges single people to seek 'sex buddies' to cure lockdown blues

The Netherlands government has urged all the single people in the country to find themselves a ‘sex buddy’ for intimacy amid coronavirus lockdown to restrict the spread of the virus.

According to BBC's reports, the Dutch health ministry issued guidelines advising individuals who are single should come to an arrangement with another person.

However, they should avoid having sex if any one of them are suspicious of having the novel coronavirus.

"Discuss how best to do this together. For example, meet with the same person to have physical or sexual contact (for example, a cuddle buddy or 'sex buddy'), provided you are free of illness,” the guidance says.

"Make good arrangements with this person about how many other people you both see. The more people you see, the greater the chance of (spreading) the coronavirus."

The Netherlands has been under complete lockdown since March 23. The government recently made the restrictions little loose, allowing small public gatherings while following all social distancing protocols.

On May 13, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte confirmed that the lockdown measures will be lifted next week and will be expanded in stages through September 1.

Rutte also added how the restrictions will be back if the return of the coronavirus occurs again.

Coronavirus has infected 45,60,000 people worldwide, and killed 3,08,000 people, according to John Hopkins University.

As the number of coronavirus infections decreases across several countries in Europe, the Italian government also is easing down travel restrictions imposed due to the deadly virus.