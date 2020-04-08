Coronavirus Lockdown: Dubai man seeks permit to move between houses of his two wives, gets perfect response from police

Do you remember a few days back a man in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh called the government helpline number to order samosas? Well, something more bizarre happened in Dubai.

Amid the backdrop of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spreading like wildfire across the globe, several countries have been lockdown. Dubai too is having lockdown due to the increasing number of coronavirus patients.

Citizens in Dubai need a permit if they want to travel in their vehicle or go out for some work.

A man in Dubai called official on local radio to ask the police to give him a permit so he could go between the houses of his two wives.

According to Gulf News, a Dubai Police official was on local radio answering queries from local residents about lockdown when the question popped up. The caller said, “I’m married to two women. Should I get a permit when I move from house to house?”

Director of the Traffic Department at Dubai Police Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, laughed and said not having a permit would be a good excuse to not go see one of the wives.

Well, this is not the first time Brigadier Mazroui has received such a bizarre question.

“I received many questions like this one,” said Al Mazroui to Gulf News. “The permit is only for one time and people need to apply for a permit whenever they leave their homes for necessary matters,” he added.

We surely know this man’s priorities are obviously different from ‘essentials’.

Lockdown permit has been introduced with an aim to limit people’s movement and control the spread of coronavirus.