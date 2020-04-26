Coronavirus: FDA issues warning against side effects of hydroxychloroquine

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released an official statement announcing all the known side effects of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine touted by President Donald Trump to treat patients tested positive for coronavirus.

One of the side effects includes serious and potentially life-threatening heart rhythm problems too.

In a Drug Safety Communication, the FDA announced that hydroxychloroquine has been given Emergency Use Authorisation for the treatment of patients who have found positive with COVID-19.

The statement then went on to add how these risks are already in the drug labels for their approved uses.

“We understand that health care professionals are looking for every possible treatment option for their patients and we want to ensure we're providing them with the appropriate information needed for them to make the best medical decisions," FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn said.

“We encourage health care professionals making individual patient decisions closely screen and monitor those patients to help mitigate these risks. The FDA will continue to monitor and investigate these potential risks and will communicate publicly when more information is available," Hann added.

The global coronavirus deaths crossed the 1.7 lakh mark earlier in the week with the United States registering the highest death toll of over 42,000. The death toll in France has crossed the 20,000-mark while the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Spain topped the 2 lakh-mark.

On Thursday, the US House of Representatives passed a coronavirus pandemic relief bill that aims to provide funding worth $484 billion to small businesses, hospitals and for COVID-19 testing.

Trump said that he was 'grateful' for the action and indicated that he will sign the bill by end of the week. The US President also said that the country is 'very close' to finding a vaccine for coronavirus.

"We have a lot of great, brilliant minds working on this," adding, "Unfortunately we`re not very close to testing because when testing starts it takes a period of time, but we`ll get it done," he said.