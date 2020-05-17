Coronavirus: FDA, Gates Foundation working together to resume at-home coronavirus testing

Headlines

Meet ‘comedy king’ who left govt job for films, became superstar in regional films but never got lead role in Bollywood

Trevor Noah to perform for the first time in India, know when and where

Oppenheimer: Mahabharat's Krishna Nitish Bharadwaj defends controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says 'physical act...'

Meet Spiro Razatos, action director of Shah Rukh's Jawan, man behind award-winning stunts of Expendables, Fast & Furious

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur suspended for next two international matches, here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vipin Sharma opens up on playing a 'human, relatable villain' in Manoj Bajpayee's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai | Exclusive

Meet ‘comedy king’ who left govt job for films, became superstar in regional films but never got lead role in Bollywood

Trevor Noah to perform for the first time in India, know when and where

Flop Bollywood actors who are now settled in aboard

11 actors who changed their name before entering Bollywood 

10 Heroes of Kargil War

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

PM Modi's Attack On Opposition Front, 24th Kargil War anniversary celebrations start in Drass & more | DNA News Wrap, July 25

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's Barbie movie date, Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan, Dream Girl 2's 'pehli jhalak' & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 25

IND vs WI 2nd Test Highlights: India Won The Series 1-0 Against West Indies, But Lost Crucial Points

Vipin Sharma opens up on playing a 'human, relatable villain' in Manoj Bajpayee's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai | Exclusive

Trevor Noah to perform for the first time in India, know when and where

Meet ‘comedy king’ who left govt job for films, became superstar in regional films but never got lead role in Bollywood

HomeWorld

World

Coronavirus: FDA, Gates Foundation working together to resume at-home coronavirus testing

The attempts to develop a vaccine against the raging pandemic outbreak that is spreading like wildfire in almost every country has kickstarted a new global race across the entire world.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 17, 2020, 01:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation recently confirmed that they are working with U.S. regulators to start at-home coronavirus testing project after being partially called-off by the Food and Drug Administration, as per reports.

According to Reuters's recent reports, Seattle Coronavirus Assessment Network (SCAN) claimed it suspended its testing of patient samples collected at home after the Food and Drug Administration guidelines of needing emergency approval first.

"The FDA has not raised any concerns regarding the safety and accuracy of SCAN's test, but we have been asked to pause testing until we receive that additional authorization," SCAN said.

Back in March, the Gates Foundation had claimed that it was providing technical assistance for SCAN, which had been given the green-light by regulators in Washington state, one of the first U.S. states to be hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak.

As per SCAN, the foundation was previously funded by Bill Gates too.

On May 15, SCAN released a statement confirming its been in talks with the FDA since March 1 and have already initiated its request for emergency use authorization (EUA) on March 23.

"We have been notified that a separate federal emergency use authorization is required to return results for self-collected tests," SCAN said.

On the other hand, the United States had said that a vaccine for the coronavirus is likely to be ready by as early as the end of this year, according to US President Donald Trump.

"I think we'll have a vaccine by the end of the year," Trump said at a Fox News virtual town hall earlier, "We'll have a vaccine much sooner rather than later."

The attempts to develop a vaccine against the raging pandemic outbreak that is spreading like wildfire in almost every country has kickstarted a new global race across the entire world.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who was Ayush Gupta, 27-year-old IIM Bangalore student who died of cardiac arrest?

Barbie’s release in Pakistan hits a snag: Movie delayed amid objectionable content concerns — Details inside

Meet Maharaja of Jaipur, crowned at 12, now owns property worth Rs 20,000 crore, know his lavish lifestyle, net worth

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shares this anecdote from the sets

Meet India’s richest builder with net worth of Rs 90000 crore who quit army to join father-in-law’s firm

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE