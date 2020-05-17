Coronavirus: FDA, Gates Foundation working together to resume at-home coronavirus testing

The attempts to develop a vaccine against the raging pandemic outbreak that is spreading like wildfire in almost every country has kickstarted a new global race across the entire world.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation recently confirmed that they are working with U.S. regulators to start at-home coronavirus testing project after being partially called-off by the Food and Drug Administration, as per reports.

According to Reuters's recent reports, Seattle Coronavirus Assessment Network (SCAN) claimed it suspended its testing of patient samples collected at home after the Food and Drug Administration guidelines of needing emergency approval first.

"The FDA has not raised any concerns regarding the safety and accuracy of SCAN's test, but we have been asked to pause testing until we receive that additional authorization," SCAN said.

Back in March, the Gates Foundation had claimed that it was providing technical assistance for SCAN, which had been given the green-light by regulators in Washington state, one of the first U.S. states to be hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak.

As per SCAN, the foundation was previously funded by Bill Gates too.

On May 15, SCAN released a statement confirming its been in talks with the FDA since March 1 and have already initiated its request for emergency use authorization (EUA) on March 23.

"We have been notified that a separate federal emergency use authorization is required to return results for self-collected tests," SCAN said.

On the other hand, the United States had said that a vaccine for the coronavirus is likely to be ready by as early as the end of this year, according to US President Donald Trump.

"I think we'll have a vaccine by the end of the year," Trump said at a Fox News virtual town hall earlier, "We'll have a vaccine much sooner rather than later."

