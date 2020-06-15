Coronavirus exposed deep-seated internal crises in US: Vladimir Putin

The United States of America has the most number of COVID-19 cases with over 2 million infections and nearly 115, 730 fatalities.

The President of Russia Vladimir Putin in a recent interview expressed his thoughts on how the country was exiting the "coronavirus situation steadily, in the States it isn't happening that way".

"The (US) president says we need to do such-and-such but the governors somewhere tell him where to go," Putin stressed, adding,

"I think the problem is that group interests, party interests are put higher than the interests of the whole of society and the interests of the people."

Russia sits third on the list of most affected coronavirus countries after the United States and Brazil.

There are currently 536,484 active COVID-19 cases with 8,835 fresh virus cases reported on Sunday. Russia so far has reported 6,948 coronavirus deaths too.

Numerous areas are reportedly experiencing a second wave even as lockdown restricitions have been eased.

Putin asserted that COVID-19 has exposed "deep-seated internal crises in the US".

"I doubt anyone in the government or the regions would say we're not going to do what the government says, what the president says, we think it's wrong," he added.