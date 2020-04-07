Coronavirus death toll crosses 10,000 as US enters 'toughest week'

The coronavirus death toll in the United States crossed 10,000 on Monday as the country entered what officials describe as the "toughest" week.

According to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker, there are 368,079 COVID-19 cases in the US and 10,923 deaths.

So far, 19,828 infected people have fully recovered.

The death toll in the US is highest after Italy and Spain while the number of cases is more than one-third of the world's total infections.

On Sunday, the country's surgeon general warned that this week could resemble a "Pearl Harbor moment" and a "9/11 moment." Speaking to a news channel, US Surgeon General Jerome Adams said, "This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans' lives, quite frankly."

"This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it's not going to be localized, it's going to be happening all over the country and I want America to understand that," Adams told Fox News.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide is 1,347,676 with more than 74,744 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Out of total COVID-19 patients, 277,331 have recovered from the disease.

In Italy, the daily death count has seen some drop where 16,523 people have lost their lives. The death toll in Spain reached 13,341 as it recorded its lowest daily deaths in ten days.

France has recorded the fourth-highest death toll at 8,926 with 98,984 cases. Germany, with 103,375 cases, has recorded the lowest fatality rate. 1,810 people have died of COVID-19 in Germany.

The death toll in the United Kingdom and Iran reached 5,385 and 3,739, respectively.

In India, the number of total cases crossed 4,200 on Monday, standing at 4,281 according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll, too, crossed 100. While 111 people have died of the disease, 318 have been cured or discharged after treatment.