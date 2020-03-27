Coronavirus crisis: China's role at G-20 emergency summit not raised

China's role, regarding the coronavirus crisis, was not discussed at the G20 virtual summit that took place on Thursday evening.

A source who was present at the meet, when asked if G20 countries questioned China, said, "spirit of the meet was cooperative, did not see reference to origin or crisis and who was responsible, but on mitigating the hardship due to crisis."

The first case of the coronavirus was reported in Wuhan, the capital of China's Hubei province. In a matter of three months, more than 5 lakh people globally have got the coronavirus infection.

The source said, " No effort to blame" anyone but to "deal with the issue". Adding, "individual leaders spoke but spoke in one voice."

China is being criticised for cover-ups initially that led things to go out of control. China has been miffed over the use of the word "Chinese virus", made more popular by US President who has been using the term in his Twitter posts.

The G20 countries met on Thursday evening for the first time via video conference to come up with a joint action plan to deal with the coronavirus issue. During the emergency meeting, it was decided that G20 countries will inject $5 trillion into the global economy to deal with the social, economic and financial impacts of the crisis.