Coronavirus' ability to mutate 'vastly underestimated': According to fresh reports from China

The mutating abilities of the novel coronavirus may have been underestimated according to a recent Chinese study.

Zhejiang University’s Professor Li Lanjuan claims that it has discovered mutations of the deadly virus, which were previously unreported, among some infected patients she has been working with.

Li Lanjuan also suggested that different strains of the virus may be affecting different parts of the world.

The global coronavirus deaths on Monday crossed the 1.7 lakh mark with the United States registering the highest death toll of over 42,000. The death toll in France has crossed the 20,000-mark while the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Spain topped the 2 lakh-mark.

As of the date from the morning of April 21, around 1,70,261 deaths have been recorded across the globe while the total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,475,841 -- the COVID-19 dashboard at the John Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center showed.

Now, according to South China Morning Post reports Professor Lanjuan claims that lab evidence confirms unquestionable mutations which are deadlier than other strains of the virus.

"Sars-CoV-2 has acquired mutations capable of substantially changing its pathogenicity," Professor Lanjuan and her team were quoted as saying.

The reports further stated how Lanjuan, one of China’s leading scientist on the COVID-19, and her team of scientists made their discovery while doing some testings on COVID-19 patients from Hangzhou in the eastern province of Zhejiang. They were doing research work on how quickly the cells could be infected and then killed after coming in contact with the viral strains after being isolated from the patients.

Out of the 11 patients tested, the same virus strain was found as the strain which has been traced in patients across Europe.

This strain of the virus is apparently most widespread in New York, whuch is also one of the most affected, is also the same as the strain found across Europe.

“Drug and vaccine development, while urgent, need to take the impact of these accumulating mutations … into account to avoid potential pitfalls,” the professor and her team said.

Professor Lanjuan was also the first scientist to suggest Wuhan should be put under locked down to contain the outspread of the coronavirus.