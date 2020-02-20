Coronavirus: 114 new fatalities take death toll to 2,118 in China, more than 74,000 affected

The number of fatalities due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China has reached 2,118 as of the end of Wednesday, up by 114 from the previous day.

The central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 108 new deaths, while in the provincial capital of Wuhan, 88 people died.

Mainland China had 394 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said on Thursday, down from 1,749 cases a day earlier and the lowest since January 23. This brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in China to 74,576.

More than 100 Hong Kong residents who were quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise in Japan for over two weeks landed on Thursday morning in the Asian financial hub, where they will face a further 14 days of quarantine.

Arriving on a chartered Cathay Pacific aircraft, the 106 passengers were part of a first batch of at least two government arranged flights to bring back hundreds of remaining citizens.

In a revised travel advisory regarding the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, India's health ministry had advised citizens to refrain from travelling to China. In case they did travel, any individual returning from China could be quarantined.

The Chinese envoy Tuesday thanked the Indian side for its support and said, "We appreciate the solidarity rendered by India." He added, "At this difficult moment, I am deeply touched by the kindness of Indian friends and I can feel the sincere friendship between the two peoples."

Prime Minister Modi had sent a letter of condolence to Chinese President Xi Jinping and lauded the tremendous effort made by the Chinese government to deal with the outbreak.

The Chinese Embassy has also established a contact mechanism with the Indian Health Ministry and is updating on the developments on the epidemic, Sun Weidong informed.

Regarding the 80 Indians in Wuhan, who are mostly students, the Chinese envoy said that Beijing is taking "good care" of them and "universities have designated personnel to deliver masks and other protective materials to the students, and send food and daily necessities to their residence on a regular basis."

