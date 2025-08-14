Twitter
Cop killed, another injured, in terror attack in Pakistan's Peshawar on Independence Day

A cop was killed and another one was injured after unidentified gunmen attacked a police station on the outskirts of Peshawar in Pakistan on the nation's Independence Day, said officials on Thursday, i.e., August 14.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 08:23 AM IST

Representative Image credit: AP

    A cop was killed and another one was injured after unidentified gunmen attacked a police station on the outskirts of Peshawar in Pakistan on the nation's Independence Day, said officials on Thursday, i.e., August 14. The deceased cop has been identified as constable Abu Bakar, while an officer, Haroon, was injured in the attack.

    According to a report by news agency PTI, the terrorists attacked the Hassan Khel police station, which is around 30 km southwest of Peshawar. The police retaliated to the attack, leading to an intense exchange of fire between them and the terrorists.

    Following the attack, an alert has been issued in the region. More details are awaited. 

    Three killed in reckless firing on Independence Day

    In a separate incident, three people, including a senior citizen and an 8-year-old girl, were killed during Independence Day celebrations in Pakistan's Karachi due to "reckless" aerial firing, while over 60 others sustained gunshot injuries, Geo News reported, citing a rescue official.

    The incidents occurred across the city, with the young girl hit by a stray bullet in Azizabad and a man named Stephen killed in Korangi. At least 64 others suffered gunshot wounds in the citywide incidents, Geo News reported.

    Rescue officials said dozens were injured due to celebratory gunfire. Authorities condemned the practice as reckless and dangerous, urging citizens to mark Independence Day in safer ways.

    With inputs from ANI

