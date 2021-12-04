THIS island nation reports first ever COVID-19 case - Know details here

As the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 infection is spreading fear globally, the Cook Islands recorded its first case of Covid-19 since the pandemic began on Saturday (December 4).

The COVID-19 virus was detected in a 10-year-old boy quarantining after arriving on a repatriation flight with his family on Thursday, Prime Minister Mark Brown said in a statement. The boy was believed to have flown in from New Zealand.

"We have been preparing ourselves for the time we reopen our borders. Our testing regimes have shown the value of that preparation by catching this case at the border," Brown said.

The South Pacific country with around 17,000 people has one of the highest vaccination rates globally. As many as 96 per cent of its eligible population has received double doses of the vaccine.

The island nation had shut its borders completely when the pandemic broke out.

Meanwhile, several countries, including Britain and the United States, were bringing forward plans to offer booster shots.

Many scientists say the way to stop the virus from spreading is to make sure poorer countries have access to vaccines, not to give blanket booster shots to people in richer countries.

