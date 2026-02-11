FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Usman Tariq's unusual pause-and-sling bowling action at centre of 'chucking' uproar — Does it breach ICC’s 15-degree rule?

Drishyam 3: Prakash Raj joins Ajay Devgn-starrer, but is he replacing Akshaye Khanna? Actor reveals

Thailand Mass shooting in school: Several people injured, shooter detained, hostages freed

IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Namibia match live on TV, online?

Shreyas Talpade in big trouble, FIR filed against Om Shanti Om actor, 12 others in investment scam

Amid Epstein files storm, Ghislaine Maxwell refuses to answer questions during deposition

Hardeep Singh Puri breaks silence on being named in Epstein files: 'Met him only on few occasions as...'

Delhi to get three new Metro corridors under Phase 5, 16 km length, 13 new stations, check details

JEE Main Result 2026 Session 1 Final answer key to release soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check how to download scorecard

‘Caste System’ in trains? PAC slams Indian Railways over cleanliness disparity, suggests these upgrades

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Usman Tariq's unusual pause-and-sling bowling action at centre of 'chucking' uproar — Does it breach ICC’s 15-degree rule?

Usman Tariq's unusual pause-and-sling bowling action at centre of 'chucking' upr

Drishyam 3: Prakash Raj joins Ajay Devgn-starrer, but is he replacing Akshaye Khanna? Actor reveals

Drishyam 3: Prakash Raj joins Ajay Devgn-starrer, but is he replacing

Amid Epstein files storm, Ghislaine Maxwell refuses to answer questions during deposition

Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell refuses to answer questions

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Epstein Island: All about Caribbean island, which became den for underage sex trafficking and riviera of rich and powerful

Epstein Island: All about Caribbean island, which became den for underage sex

Maharashtra, NCP leader Sharad Pawar's granddaughter Revita Sule set to tie knot with Sarang Lakhanee, who is he?

Maharashtra, NCP leader Sharad Pawar's granddaughter Revita Sule set to tie knot

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: How did Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law meet? Know about their love story, education, family background, networth

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: How did Sachin Tendulkar's

HomeWorld

WORLD

Amid Epstein files storm, Ghislaine Maxwell refuses to answer questions during deposition

In recent months, the United States Department of Justice has released millions of pages of documents concerning the probe into Epstein and his high-profile inner circle. The US government is legally bound to unveil the records under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed last year.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 11, 2026, 04:58 PM IST

Amid Epstein files storm, Ghislaine Maxwell refuses to answer questions during deposition
Jeffrey Epstein with Ghislaine Maxwell.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ghislaine Maxwell, close associate of the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, invoked her Fifth Amendment right and refused to answer inquiries during a virtual appearance before a US government committee earlier this week. The lawyer for Maxwell, aged 64, said she would be willing to cooperate with the investigation if President Donald Trump grants her clemency or legal immunity. After she invoked her right against self-incrimination, House Oversight and Government Reform Committee chairman James Comer said: "As expected...Maxwell took the Fifth and refused to answer any questions. This obviously is very disappointing." Epstein died in 2019 in his New York jail cell while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.

In a vide of the appearance, Maxwell is seen repeatedly refusing to answer any questions pertaining to the investigation. After the deposition, Comer told reporters: "We had many questions to ask about the crimes she and Epstein committed, as well as questions bout potential co-conspirators. We sincerely want to get to the truth for the American people and justice for survivors." He added: "We sincerely want to get to the truth for the American people, and justice for the survivors, that's what this investigation is about."

Maxwell's lawyer, David Markus, said during the deposition: "Ms. Maxwell is prepared to speak fully and honestly if granted clemency by President Trump." Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of federal sex trafficking charges in 2021 for her role in sexual exploitation and abuse of minor girls, alongside Epstein. She is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence. The US White House has previously said that "no leniency is being given or discussed" in relation to Maxwell.

In recent months, the United States Department of Justice has released millions of pages of documents concerning the probe into Epstein and his high-profile inner circle. The US government is legally bound to unveil the records under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was passed last year.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Usman Tariq's unusual pause-and-sling bowling action at centre of 'chucking' uproar — Does it breach ICC’s 15-degree rule?
Usman Tariq's unusual pause-and-sling bowling action at centre of 'chucking' upr
Drishyam 3: Prakash Raj joins Ajay Devgn-starrer, but is he replacing Akshaye Khanna? Actor reveals
Drishyam 3: Prakash Raj joins Ajay Devgn-starrer, but is he replacing
Thailand Mass shooting in school: Several people injured, shooter detained, hostages freed
Thailand Mass shooting in school: Shooter detained, hostages freed
IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Namibia match live on TV, online?
IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs
Shreyas Talpade in big trouble, FIR filed against Om Shanti Om actor, 12 others in investment scam
Shreyas Talpade in big trouble, FIR filed against Iqbal actor, 12 others for...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Epstein Island: All about Caribbean island, which became den for underage sex trafficking and riviera of rich and powerful
Epstein Island: All about Caribbean island, which became den for underage sex
Maharashtra, NCP leader Sharad Pawar's granddaughter Revita Sule set to tie knot with Sarang Lakhanee, who is he?
Maharashtra, NCP leader Sharad Pawar's granddaughter Revita Sule set to tie knot
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: How did Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law meet? Know about their love story, education, family background, networth
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: How did Sachin Tendulkar's
Meet Annabel Mehta, nani of groom-to-be Arjun Tendulkar, who was once against daughter Anjali marrying Sachin Tendulkar, here's why
Meet Annabel Mehta, nani of groom-to-be Arjun Tendulkar
Promise Day 2026: From 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to 'Yeh Vaada Hai', 7 Bollywood songs to dedicate to your loved ones
Promise Day 2026: From 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to 'Yeh Vaada Hai', 7 Bollywood songs
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement