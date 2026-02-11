Amid Epstein files storm, Ghislaine Maxwell refuses to answer questions during deposition

In recent months, the United States Department of Justice has released millions of pages of documents concerning the probe into Epstein and his high-profile inner circle. The US government is legally bound to unveil the records under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed last year.

Ghislaine Maxwell, close associate of the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, invoked her Fifth Amendment right and refused to answer inquiries during a virtual appearance before a US government committee earlier this week. The lawyer for Maxwell, aged 64, said she would be willing to cooperate with the investigation if President Donald Trump grants her clemency or legal immunity. After she invoked her right against self-incrimination, House Oversight and Government Reform Committee chairman James Comer said: "As expected...Maxwell took the Fifth and refused to answer any questions. This obviously is very disappointing." Epstein died in 2019 in his New York jail cell while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.

In a vide of the appearance, Maxwell is seen repeatedly refusing to answer any questions pertaining to the investigation. After the deposition, Comer told reporters: "We had many questions to ask about the crimes she and Epstein committed, as well as questions bout potential co-conspirators. We sincerely want to get to the truth for the American people and justice for survivors." He added: "We sincerely want to get to the truth for the American people, and justice for the survivors, that's what this investigation is about."

Maxwell's lawyer, David Markus, said during the deposition: "Ms. Maxwell is prepared to speak fully and honestly if granted clemency by President Trump." Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of federal sex trafficking charges in 2021 for her role in sexual exploitation and abuse of minor girls, alongside Epstein. She is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence. The US White House has previously said that "no leniency is being given or discussed" in relation to Maxwell.

In recent months, the United States Department of Justice has released millions of pages of documents concerning the probe into Epstein and his high-profile inner circle. The US government is legally bound to unveil the records under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was passed last year.