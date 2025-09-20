Congress's poetic jibe at PM Modi over H-1B visa fee hike: 'Sar itna bhi mat jhukao ki...'

As US President Donald Trump hiked the fee for employers to the H-1B visa holders, Congress leader Pawan Khera came down heavily upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of staying tight-lipped on a series of decisions taken by the Trump-led administration.

As US President Donald Trump hiked the fee for employers to the H-1B visa holders, Congress leader Pawan Khera came down heavily upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of staying tight-lipped on a series of decisions taken by the Trump-led administration. In a post on 'X', the Congress leader took a poetic jibe at the Prime Minister.

The social media post reads, "'What's the harm in bowing to greet, but don't bow so low that your turban falls off.' Donald Trump may be Narendra Modi's friend, but he makes decisions against India's interests. When Indians were shackled, humiliated, and deported, Modi remained silent. When trade threats were used to push for ceasefire claims, Modi remained silent. When decisions were made against India regarding the Chabahar Port, Modi remained silent. When heavy tariffs were imposed, Modi remained silent. When steps were taken against us regarding Russian oil, Modi remained silent. When the H1B visa fees harmed millions of our youth, Modi remained silent."

However, Khera pointed out that the Prime Minister reacted quickly when Trump praised him and extended birthday greetings to him. "But When Donald Trump praised Modi, Modi started chirping with joy. When Donald Trump called Modi 'my dear friend,' Modi did a headstand to respond on X. When Trump wished him a happy birthday, Modi and his mouthpiece media began celebrating as if it were Diwali. The Prime Minister of a country is not bigger than the country itself. It should be revealed whether this friendship is to protect someone or to cover up some secrets," Khera posted on X.

Trump's fresh decision on H-1B visa holders

These remarks came after US President Donald Trump's new presidential proclamation titled "Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers", imposing a USD 100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications. The measure, effective from September 21, aims to combat what the administration calls widespread abuse of the H-1B programme, particularly by IT outsourcing firms accused of displacing American workers and suppressing wages.

The proclamation argues that the original purpose of H-1B, to bring in highly skilled foreign talent, has been distorted, with the administration claiming that low-wage, entry-level H-1B hires have harmed American graduates and also highlights national security concerns, pointing to investigations into visa fraud and money laundering involving companies that rely heavily on the programme.

As per the order, employers must now provide proof of payment when filing H-1B petitions, with enforcement overseen by the US Departments of State and Homeland Security. Limited exemptions are available for cases deemed in the national interest.

This rise in Visa costs are likely to hit the tech cost arbitrage model where Indian software engineers and other talent were working onsite in the US, but could see the rise of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India.

