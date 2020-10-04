Conflict escalates as Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of bombing another city

The confict between the two countries Armenia and Azerbaijan seems to be leading to a full-scale war. In the latest development, the latter has now accused the former of bombing its second city of Ganja.

Armenia has denied the charges and has said that it did not direct fire of any kind towards Azerbaijan. But a contradictory statement, has been given by leader of Nagorno-Karabakh, the region with ethnic Armenian population, who said his forces destroyed a military airbase in Ganja.

Ganja, with a population of 335,000, is about 100 km (60 miles) north of the Karabakh capital Stepanakert and 80 km from the Armenian city of Vardenis. Azerbaijan has previously accused Armenia of firing into its territory from Vardenis, and Yerevan has denied it.

Armenia says Azerbaijan has used the airport in Ganja as a base for its warplanes to carry out bombing raids on Nagorno-Karabakh.

The fight between Armenia and Azerbaijan has broken out over the region of Nagorno-Karabach that is inside Azerbaijan but has ethnic Armenian population.

Both countries are accusing each other of provocation.

In July 2020, violent clashes broke out between the people of both countries, in which 16 people died. After that, public anger erupted in Azerbaijan, and mass demonstrations took place. People demanded that the country take possession of this area. Within a few days, both countries started accusing each other. Azerbaijan claimed that they retaliated only when the Armenians killed the people of Azerbaijan.

It is also claimed that they have captured the militants of Armenia. At the same time, Armenia has claimed that Azerbaijan has disturbed the peace. If we consider the claims of both countries, then dozens of people died during this period. Earlier in 2016, there was a fierce battle in which around 200 people died.

This war is going on over a mountainous area called Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan claims that the area is its own, although the region has been occupied by Armenia since the 1992 war. Historically, this region has been dominated by separatist organizations. This led to several decades of ethnic conflicts. This dispute between the two countries is several decades old. From the early 1980s to 1992, there was a war between the two countries over the region. During that time more than 30 thousand people were killed and more than one million people were displaced. Even after the ceasefire in 1994, there were frequent reports of violence. Both these countries agreed to a ceasefire but never consented to a peace agreement.

At the time when the referendum was held in Nagorno-Karabakh, there was fierce violence on both sides and millions of people were killed. The situation worsened when the local administration of the region expressed its intention to join Armenia. This was done because the region is an ethnic Armenian-dominated region. By 1992, the situation worsened and millions of people were displaced.

After the intervention of Russia in 1994, there was a ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan. But the dispute continued and after three decades there has been a ceasefire violation on both sides. Nagorno-Karabakh is ruled by 'The Republic of Artsakh', but internationally Azerbaijan is its recognized ruler.