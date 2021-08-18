Confirmed: Ex-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is in this country

Former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, who left the country when Talibani forces captured the capital Kabul, is currently in UAE. The information was confirmed by UAE>

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds.

Ghani had reportedly fled the country with four cars and a helicopter full of cash. Russian embassy claimed on Monday that Ghani left some cash behind due to lack of space in the chopper.

There were multiple rumours about the location of the former Afghanistan President with Russian sources claiming he is in Oman. Some reports claimed that Ghani fled to Tajikistan after escaping from Kabul following the advancement of the Taliban on Sunday (August 15).

Taliban recaptured Kabul on Sunday after the collapse of the US-backed government in the war-torn nation and Ashraf Ghani's decision to escape from Kabul 'to avoid bloodshed'.

In a Facebook post, the former Afghan President said he decided to leave Kabul in order to avoid clashes with the Taliban that would endanger millions of people of the capital city.

"Dear countrymen! Today, I came across a hard choice; I should stand to face the armed Taliban who wanted to enter the palace or leave the dear country that I dedicated my life to protecting and protecting the past twenty years. If there were still countless countrymen martyred and they would face the destruction and destruction of Kabul city, the result would have been a big human disaster in this six million city. The Taliban have made it to remove me, they are here to attack all Kabul and the people of Kabul. In order to avoid the bleeding flood, I thought it was best to get out," he wrote on Facebook.

On Sunday, the Taliban occupied Kabul, telling the Ashraf Ghani government that a peaceful transfer of power would avoid bloodshed.