Besides national polls, one of the most keenly-watched electoral processes around the world is that of choosing a new pope. After Pope Francis' death last month, preparations are on in the Vatican City to pick the new head of the Catholic Church -- that boasts well over a billion followers across the globe. Several cardinals -- top ranked members of the Church -- from all corners of the world are being seen as frontrunners for the coveted position. Let us tell you briefly about some of them here.

Luis Antonio Gokim Tagle

There is widespread speculation that the next pope might be from Asia. Tagle is from the Philippines, where the Catholic Church is hugely influential as about 80% of the population is Catholic. Tagle has been referred to as the "Asian Francis" owing to his commitment to social causes and empathy for migrants. In the past, he has advocated for compassion towards gay people, divorcees, and single mothers, but has spoken against abortion and euthanasia.

Pietro Parolin

Parolin, an Italian cardinal , would be a more conventional choice to be the pope. He was the Vatican's secretary of state under Francis' papacy. The secretary of state serves as the pope's chief adviser and also heads the Church's central administration.

He is seen as someone who might prioritise diplomacy over the purity of Catholic dogma. He has notably criticised the legalisation of same-sex marriage around the world.

He might be considered a safe choice for having acted effectively as deputy pope. However, recent conclave trends may not favour Parolin's chances as there hasn't been an Italian pope in more than 40 years.

Robert Prevost

Cardinal Prevost, if elected, would become the first-ever American to lead the Catholic Church. In the past, he has worked for many years as a missionary in Peru before being made an archbishop there.

He is viewed by some as a reformer, but his time as archbishop in Peru was marred by allegations of covering up sexual abuse claims, which were rejected by his diocese.

Fridolin Ambongo Besungu

It's highly likely the next pope could come from the African continent, where the Catholic Church is gaining more popularity than anywhere else in the world. Hailing from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Besungu has served as the Archbishop of Kinshasa for seven years. He is a known conservative, having opposed same-sex marriage, but has spoken in favour of religious plurality.