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'Comply, change behaviour': US warns Iran amid peace deal, threatens to cut benefits

US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday issued a stern warning to Iran, threatening that the nation will be denied access to any benefits, including its frozen assets, under the digitally signed MoU unless they "comply fully and change their behavior."

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 18, 2026, 11:51 PM IST

'Comply, change behaviour': US warns Iran amid peace deal, threatens to cut benefits
JD Vance issued a stern warning to Iran amid peace deal (Reuters)
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US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday issued a stern warning to Iran, threatening that the nation will be denied access to any benefits, including its frozen assets, under the digitally signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) unless they "comply fully and change their behavior." Addressing a presser at the White House, Vance said that compliance with the peace deal will provide Iran a "transformative relationship" in the Middle East, hailing it as a "win-win situation" for the US. 

"You really have a win-win situation for the United States of America. If they do change their behavior, then they are going to have a transformative relationship with the Middle East, and the Middle East will have a transformative relationship with the people of Iran. That's a win for the American people and for the president of the United States," Vance said. 

Asserting that Iran's military and nuclear program has been destroyed in the conflict, Vance said that US President Donald Trump has put Iran in an "incredibly weakened position," noting it as an opportunity to change their behaviour. 

"I've seen skeptics of the deal, people say, 'the Iranians will never change their behavior!' Well, maybe that's true, and if so, they don't get ANY of the benefits of the bargain--but isn't it worth trying? Isn't it worth seeing whether this incredibly weakened position that US President has put the Iranians under... motivates them to change their behavior?," he said. 

The US Vice President reaffirmed that upon non-compliance with the peace deal, Iran will be left with a "destroyed" defence and nuclear capabilities and frozen assets. 

"If the Iranians don't change their behavior, their military and their nuclear program is still destroyed. The simple fact is that the only way the Iranians get any of those resources -- not a single penny, by the way, from the U.S., under any circumstances -- is if they comply fully and change their behavior," he said. 

Earlier, US President Donald Trump defended the return of frozen Iranian assets as part of the evolving diplomatic process with Tehran, arguing that permanently withholding another country's funds could undermine global confidence in the US dollar and the international financial system. 

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, Trump said that the United States had frozen significant Iranian assets. "The unfreezing... we have taken a lot of their money. And we have their money. We have taken their money, it's not our money, it's their money. And we froze it. At a certain point in time, I guess we're going to have to give it back. You know, if we didn't give it back, nobody would ever invest in the dollar again," Trump said. 

The remarks come as US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian virtually signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending hostilities between the two countries, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and launching a 60-day process to negotiate a final agreement on sanctions and Iran's nuclear programme.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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