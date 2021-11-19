Complete nationwide lockdown imposed in THIS country as COVID-19 cases soar

Amid rising cases of coronavirus in Europe, Austria has imposed a national COVID-19 lockdown starting from Monday, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday.

"Starting Monday, a national lockdown will take effect for a maximum of 20 days. Every 10 days an assessment will be made. It will automatically end no later than December 13th, from that day the lockdown will end for vaccinated and recovered patients," the chancellor told a press conference.

Schallenberg also announced that a mandatory vaccination campaign against coronavirus will start in the country from February 1, 2022.

"Today we have made a very difficult decision - to introduce compulsory vaccination very quickly, it should be in effect as early as February 1, 2022," the chancellor said.

The lockdown for the unvaccinated people increased the readiness of the population to vaccinate, but not sufficiently, he added.

Since November 15, a lockdown has been in effect in the country for those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. Nevertheless, the epidemiological situation continues to deteriorate - the daily incidence regularly breaks records, the intensive care units are on the verge of being overloaded with COVID-19 patients.