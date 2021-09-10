Commercial flight from Kabul airport resumes, Americans board Qatar Airways plane

Headlines

Ranveer Singh reveals his first crush, says 'I still have a very special place in my heart'

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag turns 10: Farhan Akhtar pens nostalgic post

This actress was first woman to win Best Villain Filmfare Award, beat Amrish Puri; it's not Urmila, Priyanka, Bindu

Proud mom Shefali Shah’s touching words on son’s graduation: ‘Waited for this day and dreamt of it innumerable times’

Meet IAS officer Divya Mittal, IIT, IIM alumna, who cracked UPSC in first attempt, got AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Most expensive Indian TV show has budget higher than Brahmastra, Baahubali; it's not Bigg Boss, Suryaputra Karn, Naagin

Ranveer Singh reveals his first crush, says 'I still have a very special place in my heart'

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag turns 10: Farhan Akhtar pens nostalgic post

7 superfoods to prevent kidney stones

10 most beautiful airports in India

Educational qualification of cast of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Oppenheimer and Barbie review, Kim Kardashian looks spooky in the first American Horror Story season 12 teaser & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 21

Manipur viral video, terrorist threatens to target EAM Jaishankar & HM Amit Shah, & more | DNA News Wrap, July 21

Watch | 3 earthquakes in 30 minutes jolt Rajasthan's Jaipur, dramatic videos show impact

Most expensive Indian TV show has budget higher than Brahmastra, Baahubali; it's not Bigg Boss, Suryaputra Karn, Naagin

This actress was first woman to win Best Villain Filmfare Award, beat Amrish Puri; it's not Urmila, Priyanka, Bindu

Watch: Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin compares superheroes with Indian gods, says ‘If you have Superman, we have..'

HomeWorld

World

Commercial flight from Kabul airport resumes, Americans board Qatar Airways plane

The flight has carried US citizens and lawful permanent residents from Afghanistan, which has been seized by the Taliban to Qatar.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 10, 2021, 09:58 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The US National Security Council (NSC) on Thursday confirmed that the chartered Qatar Airways flight from Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) has successfully landed in Qatar.

The flight has carried US citizens and lawful permanent residents from Afghanistan, which has been seized by the Taliban to Qatar.

"We are deeply grateful to the continued efforts of Qatar in facilitating operations at HKIA and helping to ensure the safety of these charter flights, NSC spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement."

We have been working intensely across the US government to ensure the accuracy of the manifest and the safe departure and transit of the aircraft, and today's safe flight is the result of careful and hard diplomacy and engagement," the statement added.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also remarked on the evacuation and said, "The plane just landed. US in process of determining exactly how many Americans got out of Afghanistan on a Qatar airways charter flight from Kabul's HKIA to Qatar."

Psaki also said, "Taliban has been cooperative on getting out of Afghanistan both Americans and Afghans who worked for us".

Asked if there were additional flights that will take off from Kabul, she said: "We're not as a policy going to confirm flights in advance. We're going to wait until these flights are safely on the ground."

"We are hopeful and working to ensure there are additional flights out of Afghanistan for Americans, US permanent residents & Afghan partners/SIVs," Psaki said.

The NSC also informed that the US will continue these efforts to facilitate the safe and orderly travel of American citizens, lawful permanent residents, and Afghans who worked for the country and wish to leave Afghanistan.

"Because there is an ongoing terrorist threat to operations of this nature, we will not be sharing details of these efforts before people are safely out of the country," the statement also said.

The US has evacuated 6,000 American citizens and lawful permanent residents home to the United States under Operation Allies Welcome thus far.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

San Francisco: What to do in 3 Days

Tomato cultivation made farmers a millionaire, here's how you can earn crores with tomato farming

WHO updates guidelines on fats and carbohydrates: ‘Know how much fat, carb you should intake’

DNA Explainer: How to earn money on YouTube?

'Yeh dil maange more': Who was Captain Vikram Batra, the brave Kargil war hero?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE