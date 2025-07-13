Columbia University to settle agreement with Donald Trump administration on restoration of 400 million USD funding, 'in talks' to pay...

Columbia University is 'in talks' with US President Donald Trump's administration, to settle accusations that it failed to protect Jewish students from harassment on its campus. Trump has also targeted Ivy league colleges like Harvard and Columbia, for permitting 'anti-seminist' protests on campus.

Columbia University is 'in talks' to pay over $200 million to US President Donald Trump's administration, to settle accusations that it failed to protect Jewish students from harassment on its campus. The settlement, still in draft, is a part of an ongoing effort to negotiate with Trump's administration, which had earlier cut more than $400 million in federal research funding to the Ivy league University. Donald Trump has also targeted Ivy league colleges like Harvard and Columbia, for permitting 'anti-seminist' and 'pro-palestine' protests on campus.

What was the agreement between Columbia University and Trump administration?

In the proposed agreement, Columbia university will be required to offer financial compensation for alleged civil rights violations and agree to increase transparency on admissions, foreign donations, and in return the Trump administration will restore the funding. Columbia University officials are set to meet with President Donald Trump next weekend to finalize a deal that could restore $400 million in federal research funding. The negotiations between Columbia University and Donald Trump, is led by Trump adviser Stephen Miller.

The officials met President Trump last Sunday, buy no resolution was reached. "The university is focused on advancing the discussions with the federal government. There is no resolution at this time," a university spokesperson, Virginia Lam Abrams said.

After the Trump administration cut $400 million in funding in March, Columbia agreed to several demands to restrict the ongoing 'anti-semitism' in the campus. Meanwhile Harvard chose to sue the government.

The Columbia University agreed to empower campus police to arrest students, restrict mask use during protests, and increase control over its Middle Eastern Studies department. These actions were intended to address concerns about anti-Semitism on campus.

While earlier proposals included a consent decree, which would have placed the university under federal oversight, however now it is no longer part of the discussion.

Donald Trump has been targeting Ivy league colleges after many students took part in the pro-Palestine protests in the camos premises. Columbia was the first to get targeted, after its funding was revoked, followed by Harvard. Back in May, The Trump administration revoked Harvard University's ability to enroll international students. Harvard has also initiated negotiations with Trump administration.