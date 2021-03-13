Colombo irked over China-made Sri Lanka flag doormat; matter raised with Beijing

New Delhi: Colombo is irked over a China-made Sri Lanka flag doormat and has raised the matter with the Chinese embassy in the country. The flag manufactured by China company "shenghong lin" was advertised to be sold on Amazon. Made of polyester, it was advert as "Sri Lanka flag non slip doormat" with a cost of $12 and $9.20 extra shipping cost.

Sri Lankan Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage has asked the country's embassy in Beijing to contact the manufacturer in China and raise the matter. The matter has also been raised with the Chinese Embassy in Colombo. Not only Beijing, but the Sri Lanka Embassy in Washington DC has also been "instructed to follow up on the matter" with the advertising platform Amazon, a statement from Sri Lankan foreign ministry said.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to damage control, the Chinese embassy in Sri Lanka issued a release saying, that the "embassy is aware of some concerns about inappropriate advertising of Sri Lanka National flag".

In the statement, it was quick to blame Amazon making no mention of the Chinese company's involvement. It pointed out, that the embassy has "learned that thousands of similar products with flags of various nations, manufactured by sellers from different countries, are available on this global online retailer". In a tweet by the Chinese mission, screenshots were attached of amazon website searches to "national flag mat".

On Flag Mat issue: National Flags must be fully respected. Concern has been conveyed for investigation. Similar products are sold by sellers from various countries on Amazon. China has been supporting Sri Lanka for its peace, prosperity and dignity for decades. full text: pic.twitter.com/sSnOSkp2xP — Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka (@ChinaEmbSL) March 12, 2021

The embassy also "emphasized that as an all-weather friend and the closest partner, China has been respecting and supporting Sri Lanka for its peace, prosperity, and dignity for decades, no matter in bilateral fields or international fora"

This is not for the first time China has landed in a controversy in the country. Its "debt trap" diplomacy, when it comes to the lease of Hambantota port was something that dominated the headlines in the past.