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Colombian military plane 'hercules' crashes, catches fire with 110 soldiers on board; WATCH

A Colombian Air Force plane has crashed on Monday in the southern region close to the border with Peru, according to officials. There were almost a hundred people on board

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 23, 2026, 11:18 PM IST

Colombian military plane 'hercules' crashes, catches fire with 110 soldiers on board; WATCH
A Colombian military plane crashed and caught fire with many passengers on board
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A Colombian Air Force plane has crashed on Monday in the southern region close to the border with Peru, according to officials. The plane, called 'Hercules' and used for transporting troops, crash landed near the town of Puerto Leguízamo, in Putumayo province. Though it is yet unknown how many people were on board at the time of the crash, but many reports claim there were 110 solders. 

According to news agency AFP, citing a military source, there were at least two platoons on the plane which was a C-130 Hercules tactical transport aircraft.

According to the BBC, rescue workers have been sent to the area. Meanwhile, Colombia's defence minister, Pedro Sánchez, stated that the plane had suffered "a tragic accident while it was taking off from Puerto Leguízamo, transporting troops of our security forces". He did not mention if there had been any casualties but said that many are feared dead and that the incident was "deeply sad for the country".

State broadcaster RCN showed images of a severely damaged fuselage erupted in flames in a forest clearing. Th aircraft has the capacity to typically carry about 100 troops.

"Military units are already at the scene. However, the number of victims and the causes of the crash have not yet been confirmed," the defence minister posted on social media. "It is a deeply painful event for the country. May our prayers bring some measure of comfort."

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