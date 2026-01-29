Colombian flight disappeared, then found crashed killing all onboard, including two politicians; probe underway; WATCH

Colombian authorities confirmed a devastating aviation accident on January 28, after a small commercial plane operated by the state-owned airline Satena vanished from radar while en route in north-eastern Colombia, later found crashed with no survivors among the 15 people aboard.

Colombian authorities confirmed a devastating aviation accident on January 28, after a small commercial plane operated by the state-owned airline Satena vanished from radar while en route in north-eastern Colombia, later found crashed with no survivors among the 15 people aboard, reported CNN

Satena's Flight NSE 8849, a Beechcraft 1900D registered as HK-4709, departed Camilo Daza International Airport in Cucuta at about 11:42 am (local time), bound for Aguas Claras Airport in Ocana, a flight of roughly 20-25 minutes. The flight maintained normal contact with air traffic control until 11:54 am (local time), when all communications and radar returns abruptly ceased just minutes before its expected landing.

Initial reports described the aircraft as missing and sparked urgent search-and-rescue operations by Colombia's civil aviation authority, the Aerospace Force, military units, and local emergency teams across the rugged Catatumbo region near the Venezuelan border, an area known for dense jungle terrain and complex weather patterns that have challenged responders. Satena's statement confirmed that the flight carried 13 passengers and two crew members, and that all available resources were activated in coordination with aviation and defense officials, reported CNN. Tragically, later in the day the wreckage was located near Curasica, Playa de Belen in Colombia's Norte de Santander province. Official updates confirmed that the aircraft had crashed in a rural, mountainous area and that none of the 15 people on board survived.

Two politicians killed

Among the dead were Diogenes Quintero, a 36-year-old member of Colombia's House of Representatives representing conflict victims, and Carlos Salcedo, a social leader and congressional candidate. Quintero was widely regarded as a committed advocate for his region, and political leaders across Colombia expressed profound sorrow at the loss of life

Satena and national authorities have pledged a full investigation into the accident's cause. "We extend our most sincere condolences with profound sorrow and our deepest solidarity to the families of our passengers and crew who lost their lives in the accident," the airline said in a public statement, adding it would make all resources available to support families and determine what happened.

Officials continue to piece together the final moments of Flight NSE 8849, examining flight data, environmental conditions, and the challenging geography of the impact zone as part of a comprehensive probe into this tragic loss of life.

