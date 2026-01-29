FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

The Backbone of India’s Infrastructure: How Utkarsh India Powers Railways, Roads, Telecom & Power Projects

What is the Nifty 50? Meaning, Composition, and Investment Benefits

Colombian flight disappeared, then found crashed killing all onboard, including two politicians; probe underway; WATCH

Farhan Akhtar shifts focus from Ranveer Singh's Don 3 to Alia Bhatt's Jee Le Zaraa project, here's why

Gold hits all-time high, Silver crosses Rs 4 lakh mark on MCX: Check latest city-wise rates

PM Modi is expected to visit Israel on February 27, first in nine years amid escalating tensions in Middle East; what’s on agenda?

Ajit Pawar last rites today: Family, supporters gather at Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati; PM Modi, Amit Shah likely to attend

EAM Jaishankar set to visit United States next week, what’s on agenda?

Delhi-NCR weather: Cold wave intensifies, AQI remains 'poor'; yellow alert issued; check IMD forecast

Trump aide slams India-EU FTA, claims Europe is 'funding the war against itself'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Backbone of India’s Infrastructure: How Utkarsh India Powers Railways, Roads, Telecom & Power Projects

The Backbone of India’s Infrastructure: How Utkarsh India Powers Railways, Roads

What is the Nifty 50? Meaning, Composition, and Investment Benefits

What is the Nifty 50? Meaning, Composition, and Investment Benefits

'More than 1 lakh people will benefit': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on signing MoU with CGTMSE

'1 lakh people will benefit': Delhi CM Gupta on MoU with CGTMSE

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points

Ajit Pawar Plane crash probe update: Black Box recovered; Know in 5 points

Succession battle in NCP: Who will inherit Ajit Pawar's political mantle, wife Sunetra Pawar, uncle Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel or Dhanajay Munde?

Succession battle in NCP: Who will inherit Ajit Pawar's political mantl

The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima Pandit, Maxtern, Lovekesh Kataria, Sumaira Shaikh, Neelam Giri, Digvijay Rathee, Arushi Chawla, and more

The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima, Maxtern, Lovekesh, Arushi, Neelam

HomeWorld

WORLD

Colombian flight disappeared, then found crashed killing all onboard, including two politicians; probe underway; WATCH

Colombian authorities confirmed a devastating aviation accident on January 28, after a small commercial plane operated by the state-owned airline Satena vanished from radar while en route in north-eastern Colombia, later found crashed with no survivors among the 15 people aboard.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 29, 2026, 11:50 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Colombian flight disappeared, then found crashed killing all onboard, including two politicians; probe underway; WATCH
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Colombian authorities confirmed a devastating aviation accident on January 28, after a small commercial plane operated by the state-owned airline Satena vanished from radar while en route in north-eastern Colombia, later found crashed with no survivors among the 15 people aboard, reported CNN

Satena's Flight NSE 8849, a Beechcraft 1900D registered as HK-4709, departed Camilo Daza International Airport in Cucuta at about 11:42 am (local time), bound for Aguas Claras Airport in Ocana, a flight of roughly 20-25 minutes. The flight maintained normal contact with air traffic control until 11:54 am (local time), when all communications and radar returns abruptly ceased just minutes before its expected landing.

Initial reports described the aircraft as missing and sparked urgent search-and-rescue operations by Colombia's civil aviation authority, the Aerospace Force, military units, and local emergency teams across the rugged Catatumbo region near the Venezuelan border, an area known for dense jungle terrain and complex weather patterns that have challenged responders. Satena's statement confirmed that the flight carried 13 passengers and two crew members, and that all available resources were activated in coordination with aviation and defense officials, reported CNN. Tragically, later in the day the wreckage was located near Curasica, Playa de Belen in Colombia's Norte de Santander province. Official updates confirmed that the aircraft had crashed in a rural, mountainous area and that none of the 15 people on board survived.

Two politicians killed

Among the dead were Diogenes Quintero, a 36-year-old member of Colombia's House of Representatives representing conflict victims, and Carlos Salcedo, a social leader and congressional candidate. Quintero was widely regarded as a committed advocate for his region, and political leaders across Colombia expressed profound sorrow at the loss of life

Satena and national authorities have pledged a full investigation into the accident's cause. "We extend our most sincere condolences with profound sorrow and our deepest solidarity to the families of our passengers and crew who lost their lives in the accident," the airline said in a public statement, adding it would make all resources available to support families and determine what happened.

Officials continue to piece together the final moments of Flight NSE 8849, examining flight data, environmental conditions, and the challenging geography of the impact zone as part of a comprehensive probe into this tragic loss of life.

(ANI Inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The Backbone of India’s Infrastructure: How Utkarsh India Powers Railways, Roads, Telecom & Power Projects
The Backbone of India’s Infrastructure: How Utkarsh India Powers Railways, Roads
What is the Nifty 50? Meaning, Composition, and Investment Benefits
What is the Nifty 50? Meaning, Composition, and Investment Benefits
Colombian flight disappeared, then found crashed killing all onboard, including two politicians; probe underway; WATCH
Colombian flight disappeared, then found crashed killing all onboard
Farhan Akhtar shifts focus from Ranveer Singh's Don 3 to Alia Bhatt's Jee Le Zaraa project, here's why
Farhan Akhtar shifts focus from Don 3 to Jee Le Zaraa project, here's why
Gold hits all-time high, Silver crosses Rs 4 lakh mark on MCX: Check latest city-wise rates
Gold hits all-time high, Silver crosses Rs 4 lakh mark on MCX: Check latest city
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar Plane crash probe update: Black Box recovered; Know in 5 points
Succession battle in NCP: Who will inherit Ajit Pawar's political mantle, wife Sunetra Pawar, uncle Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel or Dhanajay Munde?
Succession battle in NCP: Who will inherit Ajit Pawar's political mantl
The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima Pandit, Maxtern, Lovekesh Kataria, Sumaira Shaikh, Neelam Giri, Digvijay Rathee, Arushi Chawla, and more
The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima, Maxtern, Lovekesh, Arushi, Neelam
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Family survived by wife Sunetra, sons Parth, Jay, uncle Sharad Pawar; look at political family tree
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Family survived by wife Sunetra, sons Parth, Jay
Ajit Pawar plane crash: All about Learjet 45, aircraft model had also suffered crash in India in 2023
Ajit Pawar plane crash: All about Learjet 45, aircraft model had also suffered c
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement