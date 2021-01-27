Colombian defense minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo dies of COVID complications

Colombian Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo died from COVID-19 complications on Tuesday. He was 69. President Ivan Duque said that Holmes Trujillo died early Tuesday and offered his condolences to Holmes Trujillo's wife, children and other family members.

"His life was a reflection of his vocation for public service," Duque said. Before becoming defense minister in November 2019, he had served as the foreign minister. He was also the mayor of Cali from 1988-1990. Colombia has recorded more than 50,000 deaths from COVID-19.

(With agency inputs)