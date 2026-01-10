WORLD

Colombia's FIRST reaction to Donald Trump's military action threat after US strikes on Venezuela, President Gustavo Petro says....

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said he is afraid, days after US President Donald Trump threatened the nation with military action over alleged drug trafficking. He also issued a warning to the US that any attack on Colombia would almost certainly trigger civil war and fuel hostility. “That would, without a doub,t cause a civil war, and also a hostility toward the United States that the United States does not deserve. It would be dumb policy,” he told CBS.

