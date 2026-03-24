Colombia Plane Crash: 66 killed in Hercules C-130 accident, many still missing; here's what we know so far

According to Defence Minister Pedro Sanchez, the accident took place as the Lockheed Martin-built Hercules C-130 transport plane was taking off from Puerto Leguizamo, on the border with Peru.

At least 66 people were killed, and several remained missing, and 71 were injured after a Colombian military plane carrying 125 soldiers and crew members crashed on take-off early Monday. The C-130 Hercules aircraft accident was one of the deadliest accidents in recent history for Colombia’s Air Force, and it occurred shortly after departure from Puerto Leguizamo, near the southern border with Ecuador and Peru, strewing burning wreckage on the jungle floor.

According to AFP, 58 soldiers had died, along with six air force personnel and two police officers. The updated toll came shortly after Jhon Gabriel ‌Molina, governor of the Putumayo department, said in an interview with local news outlet Noticias Caracol. Colombia’s Air Force had earlier reported a total of 121 people on board, comprised of 110 soldiers and 11 crew members. As rescue operations are underway, reportedly, nearly two dozen people remain missing amid the crash debris, which continued to burn amid rescue attempts.

How did the Colombia plane crash happen?

According to Defence Minister Pedro Sanchez, the accident took place as the Lockheed Martin-built Hercules C-130 transport plane was taking off from Puerto Leguizamo, on the border with Peru. The plane was believed to have suffered an impact near the end of the runway as it was taking off, firefighter Eduardo San Juan Callejas said, with a wing of the plane later clipping a tree as ⁠it was plummeting. The crash caused the plane to catch fire and detonate some sort of explosive devices on board, he added.

Meanwhile, President Gustavo Petro slammed bureaucratic delays in modernising the military.“I will grant no further ‌delays; it is the lives of our young people that are at stake,” he said in a post on X. “If civilian or military administrative officials are not up to this challenge, they must be removed," he added.

About Hercules C-130 planes

Launched in the 1950s, Colombia acquired the first model of Hercules C-130 aircraft in the late 1960s. Hercules C-130s are frequently used in ⁠Colombia to transport troops as part of the military’s operations amid a six-decade-long internal conflict that has claimed more than 450,000 lives. It has more recently modernised some older ⁠C-130s with newer models sent from the US under a provision that allows for the transfer of used or surplus military equipment.