Till a few years ago, people did not pay much heed to the issue of Climate Change, but some recent occurrences like the Polar Bear shooting in Iceland and flooding in Sahara Desert have raised an urgent alarm. To gather more information about the same, we spoke with Dr Sanju Purohit, a scholar and expert in Geology, Natural Resources and Climate Change. She spoke in detail about the recent incidences as well as issues such as the impact of migration & urbanization in the Indian context. Here are the excerpts from the interview:

1. Kindly tell us about yourself. What difference do you intend to create with regard to climate change and natural resource conservation?

My name is Dr Sanju Purohit and I volunteer and contribute as a researcher and Associate Professor (Volunteer position). I am affiliated with Akamai University, in the USA. I also volunteer as a Research Fellow at Women Researcher Council, Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC). I have more than 14 years of research background in resource management and urban planning while focusing on climate resilience issues and resource conservation strategies, especially in areas affected by water scarcity and land degradation.

In my studies of Rainwater Harvest and sustainable land management methods, I strive to offer suggestions for communities and governments to embrace amid climate challenges. I am dedicated to making an impact by ensuring that scientific studies shape policy choices and local grassroots efforts. Empowering communities with practices is the key to building resilience, against climate related issues and preserving resources for the next generations to come.

2. How is academic excellence the key to resolving community problems at the grassroots? Kindly explain with an example

High academic achievement is pivotal in tackling community problems, as it offers groundwork of thorough research findings and creative problem solving approaches supported by evidence-based remedies. Insights derived from research are vital for dealing with the issues that communities encounter in fields like water conservation and management practices in agriculture or urban planning.

In one instance of my efforts in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, it involved addressing the pressing issue of water scarcity through my research efforts. I worked on implementing rainwater harvesting methods and encouraging the combined use of surface water and groundwater to help farmers in the area lessen their dependence on groundwater that had been excessively utilized for years. The implementation of these methods not only enhanced the supply of water, but also promoted the use of more sustainable farming techniques. It showcased how academic studies can address practical issues within local communities when implemented efficiently.

3. What is your take on the impact of migration and urbanisation on local communities and Indian demography in general?

The demographic and social landscape of India has been greatly transformed by migration and urbanization over the years. Urbanization has played a role in this transformation – fueling progress by opening up new job prospects and enhancing living conditions on one hand; while on the other hand exerted substantial strain on natural resources and city infrastructure amidst their rapid expansion.

In my studies of Demography and Population Studies, I have explored into the effects of growth on rural livelihood, the depletion of natural resources, and the degradation of the environment. Migration from areas to cities is often driven by prospects, yet it can leave rural communities grappling with declining population and reduced agricultural output. To address these challenges effectively it is essential to introduce development practices and provide rural areas, with socio-economic initiatives to sustain their vitality.

4. Do you view the recent citing & shooting of a polar bear in Iceland as an alarm for climate action?

Certainly! The recent unfortunate event with the bear in Iceland serves as an indication of the impact of climate change on the rapid deterioration of natural habitats in polar areas. As temperatures across the globe increase over time due to climate change effects like melting ice caps at an alarming pace. This forces bears and various other species to seek refuge in human inhabited regions for their survival needs. This particular incident is not an occurrence but rather a part of a trend of environmental disturbances attributable to climate change.

In my efforts to enhance climate resilience initiatives and strategies focused on the requirement, it calls for a collaborative global response to combat climate change effectively.

5. Any thoughts on the recent instance of flooding in Sahara Desert after 50 years?

The recent flooding in the Sahara Desert serves is an indication of the rising occurrence of weather incidents associated with climate change. This uncommon occurrence in an area recognized for its dryness underscores the changes in weather trends. Likewise the 2023 heavy rains in California, which I delved into in my released study "Rainfall in California: Special Reference to 2023 Rains That Caused Floods" showcased how intense floods were brought about by rivers following a long period of dry spells. The recent rainfall offered a solution, to California’s water scarcity issue; however it also resulted in flooding that strained the current infrastructure to its limits.

The combined challenge of drought and flooding highlight the need to invest in infrastructure and holistic water management systems that can handle both water shortages and severe weather conditions effectively. My experiences, in Rajasthan and California emphasize the pressing necessity, for strategies as global climate change intensifies these weather occurrences around the world.

6. Can you share any such research of yours that has been implemented by government authorities in India?

Indeed the local authorities in Nagaur district of Rajasthan have implemented my study on Rain Water Harvest and groundwater control as a strategy against water shortage issues. The research shed light on the use of groundwater, and advocated for the adoption of ancient water conservation methods, like rainwater harvesting.

The findings of this study were communicated to the Public Health Engineering Department and Agriculture Department of Rajasthan to develop policies promoting the adoption of eco water management techniques and diverse crop cultivation, by farmers, in the area.

7. Tell us about your early life (including educational, professional and family details)

Growing up in Bikaner—a city known for its heritage, in the state of Rajasthan—I found my passion for geography and environmental studies taking root early on in life amidst my middle class upbringing which taught me the importance of perseverance and a profound reverence for natures wonders. My academic journey in Bikaner not just shaped my knowledge, but also paved the way for my professional endeavors, in resource management and climate research.

My career began in Bikaner where I concentrated on protecting the environment and promoting methods. I have since broadened my research to encompass initiatives. I have played a role in significant endeavors related to climate adaptation and city development. Currently I hold a position as an Associate Professor (Volunteer) at Akamai University in the United States. I also volunteer as a Research Fellow with the Women Researchers Council, at Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC). It’s me, my husband and two children in my family. They have always been there to support me through my endeavors.