Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications, visited India 4-times as US Secretary of State

Colin Powell, the first African-American US Secretary of State who served both Democratic and Republican Presidents died of COVID-19 complications on Monday. He was 84 years old and fully vaccinated. Powell was undergoing treatment at the Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Powell had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells, which left him immunocompromised.

One of the most popular figures in the political circuit, Colin Powell had a decorated career spanning over decades, marked by achievements but with one major spot to it. In 2003, he went before the UN Security Council as US Secretary of State and made false claims alleging that Saddam Hussein, the then Iraqi leader, had built a stockpile of weapons of mass destruction. However, there were no such weapons ever found in Iraq.

Colin Powell career timeline

General Colin Powell served as US national security adviser under President Ronald Reagan from 1987 to 1989.

Powell rose to the rank of four-star general and in 1989 became the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Colin Powell became the Chairman of the US military Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H W Bush in 1989.

As Joint Chiefs of Staff, he oversaw the US invasion of Panama and the US invasion of Kuwait to oust the Iraqi army in 1991.

Colin Powell became the secretary of state to President George W Bush in 2001 and remained on the post until 2005.

Powell was the first US official to publicly lay the blame for the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Osama bin Laden's al-Qaida network.

He fought in the Vietnam war and went to become the youngest and first African-American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Colin Powell's relation with India

During his four-year tenure as the US secretary of state, Powell visited India four times.

The NDA government with Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the Prime Minister was in power at the time.

Colin Powell first visited India in October 2001, a month after the 9/11 terror attacks in the US.

Powell was asked by President George W Bush to travel to India and Pakistan to discuss terrorism.

He subsequently paid three more visits to India and the subcontinent - January 2002, July 2002, March 2004.

His last visit came months after India turned down a request from the Bush administration to send peacekeeping troops to Iraq.

The US had expected the deployment of a full Indian army division of 17,000 troops, according to reports at the time.

Colin Powell's visit to India in March 2004 was dominated by outsourcing and trade.