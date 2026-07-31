Cockroaches In Pakistan!: Shehbaz Sharif govt under pressure, interior minister says, 'They can overturn everything'

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi admitted the country's economic troubles and warned that growing youth anger could "overturn everything."

Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has openly admitted that the country is struggling with rising debt and a failing system, warning that growing anger among young people could lead to a major uprising.

Speaking at a public gathering, Naqvi said Pakistan has failed to provide opportunities to its youth and used the term "cockroaches" while describing the potential strength of a united young population.

"We are unable to give our youth what they want. You can call them youth or cockroaches or whatever. But if these cockroaches get together, then they can overturn everything."

Breaking: Pakistan Interior Minister warns of "cockroach" uprising after India protests



"We are unable to give our youth what they want. You can call them youth or cockroaches or whatever. But if these cockroaches get together, then they can overturn everything." pic.twitter.com/DYC5f67ri8 — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) July 31, 2026

'The system has collapsed'

Naqvi also admitted that Pakistan's governance model has failed and needs urgent change. "The system in which we live has collapsed whether you accept it or not. For 70 years, we have been trying to drag this system along."

Speaking about the country's financial condition, he criticised the government's growing dependence on loans.

"Look at the state of Pakistan's federal budget. We only talk about how much debt we have to take on this year. Our duty is to fix. But we won't. We will take more debt. Our debt is rising every year."

Remarks come amid India's student protests

Naqvi's "cockroach" remark comes at a time when India has witnessed large-scale protests over examination irregularities and paper leaks. The demonstrations were led by the Cockroach Janta Party, a youth-led satirical political movement and online civic engagement initiative founded by Abhijeet Dipke.

The protests gained wider attention after educationist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike in support of the students. Following the agitation, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down from his post. Parliament also passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, to strengthen action against paper leaks.

India responds to Pakistan support reports

Some reports claimed that Gen Z groups in Pakistan expressed support for the student-led protests in India. Reacting to those reports, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistan should focus on ending cross-border terrorism.

He mentioned: "We are all aware that Pakistan has been sponsoring cross-border terrorism against India for several decades."

He further added: "The people of India, including Gen Z, have been demanding that Pakistan end its state-sponsored cross-border terrorism. We hope their counterparts are taking due note."