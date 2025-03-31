In the chilling video captured on a camera, the attackers can be seen shooting Hafiz Saeed aide Abdul Rehman before escaping the scene in broad daylight.

An unidentified gunman killed a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) financer and a close aide to terrorist Hafiz Saeed. In a video going viral on Internet, it can be seen that two assailants arrived on a bike and opened fire on Abdul Rehman, who was standing in a shop.

Killing captured on camera

In the chilling video captured on a camera, the attackers can be seen shooting Rehman before escaping the scene in broad daylight.

If media reports are to be believed, Abdul Rehman was a prominent financier for the Lashkar-e-Taiba, which was designated as a terrorist organisation by several countries due to its involvement in various attacks across Pakistan and India.

Abu Qatal killed

In an earlier incident, another close aide to Hafiz Saeed was killed in Pakistan on March 16. Identified as Abu Qatal, he was allegedly involved in a series of high-profile attacks.

He was accused of carrying out the 2017 Reasi bomb blast and the 2023 attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir. Qatal was killed at a time when he was shot dead by two unidentified assailants while traveling in his vehicle.

If media reports are to be believed, with his death came to an end a long pursuit by Indian agencies, which had been tracking his movements for years.

ISI increases security of Hafiz Saeed

Qatal had been on India's most-wanted list for a long time due to his active involvement in planning and executing terror attacks in the region.

Following the killing of Qatal, Islamabad beefed up the security for Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed and his son Talha. Intelligence reports suggest that Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI has increased Saeed's security cover, despite Pakistan's claims that he is in jail.