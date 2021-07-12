Climate experts cover Italian glacier with cloth for protection from the heat

The task of covering the glacier takes a month to complete. The process has been carried out every year since 2008

We have been constantly warned about the rising temperatures in the climate and its dangers. We are also seeing changes take place in nature as glaciers are melting, sea levels are rising, cloud forests dying and wildlife scrambling to keep up its pace with humans.

Another example of global warming is northern Italy’s Presena glacier. It is shrinking and might soon break away. To help it stop further shrinking, climate experts are covering it with long strips of cloth which will reflect the sun’s rays and prevent the snow beneath from melting. The experts claim that seventy per cent of the snow can be saved over the summer with the protective covering which works in the same way as a silver reflective guard placed in a car window to stop overheating.

The task of covering the glacier takes at least a month and is carried out every year since 2008. The 120,000 square metres of the glacier is covered with a cloth that is 5-metre-wide and 70-metre-long. The task takes a month to complete. The process has been carried out every year since 2008.

“Glaciers and their retreat are perhaps the most striking manifestation of ongoing global warming," said glaciologist Christian Casarotto of Trento science museum, adding glacier mass had been falling continuously for the last 15 to 20 years.

He further added, “Studying glaciers, therefore, becomes important in order to understand the direction in which we are heading and to be able to correct it."

Now, it is upon us humans to save the environment from something that we are responsible for. If we don't improve things now, we will see more forest fires, floods, etc.