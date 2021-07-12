Climate experts cover Italian glacier with cloth for protection from the heat

Headlines

Buy Facebook Views : 5 Best Sites To Buy Facebook Views In 2023

Steps to Start Live Forex Trading & Discovering Top Indian Brokers

Rare Super Blue Moon to be visible today; know where and how to watch it

Suhana Khan reveals what she will do if her boyfriend is found cheating: 'I am the type of girl who...'

WhatsApp rolls out new app for Apple users, comes with much awaited features

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Buy Facebook Views : 5 Best Sites To Buy Facebook Views In 2023

Steps to Start Live Forex Trading & Discovering Top Indian Brokers

Suhana Khan reveals what she will do if her boyfriend is found cheating: 'I am the type of girl who...'

Sisters of famous Indian cricketers

10 popular brother-sister jodis from Bollywood

7 foods to increase red blood cell count

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

LPG gas cylinder prices slashed by ₹200 for all consumers: 'PM's Raksha Bandhan gift to 75 lakh sisters'

Raksha Bandhan 2023: What is the best time to tie Rakhi this year, know the shubh muhurat

"My career highlight is...": Virat Kohli shares his 'best moment' ahead of Asia Cup, World Cup 2023

Suhana Khan reveals what she will do if her boyfriend is found cheating: 'I am the type of girl who...'

'Was called pansy': Karan Johar opens up about his homosexuality, reveals 'Shah Rukh Khan was the first man that...'

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2 to release on this date: Report

HomeWorld

World

Climate experts cover Italian glacier with cloth for protection from the heat

The task of covering the glacier takes a month to complete. The process has been carried out every year since 2008

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2021, 01:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

We have been constantly warned about the rising temperatures in the climate and its dangers. We are also seeing changes take place in nature as glaciers are melting, sea levels are rising, cloud forests dying and wildlife scrambling to keep up its pace with humans. 

Another example of global warming is northern Italy’s Presena glacier. It is shrinking and might soon break away. To help it stop further shrinking, climate experts are covering it with long strips of cloth which will reflect the sun’s rays and prevent the snow beneath from melting. The experts claim that seventy per cent of the snow can be saved over the summer with the protective covering which works in the same way as a silver reflective guard placed in a car window to stop overheating.

The task of covering the glacier takes at least a month and is carried out every year since 2008. The 120,000 square metres of the glacier is covered with a cloth that is 5-metre-wide and 70-metre-long. The task takes a month to complete. The process has been carried out every year since 2008.

“Glaciers and their retreat are perhaps the most striking manifestation of ongoing global warming," said glaciologist Christian Casarotto of Trento science museum, adding glacier mass had been falling continuously for the last 15 to 20 years.

He further added, “Studying glaciers, therefore, becomes important in order to understand the direction in which we are heading and to be able to correct it."

Now, it is upon us humans to save the environment from something that we are responsible for. If we don't improve things now, we will see more forest fires, floods, etc. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Sunil Narine becomes first cricketer to receive red card in CPL, watch video here

5 Best Kratom Vendors – Buy Kratom – Kratom For Sale Online

'Nobody is permanent friend or foe in politics': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Five easy and healthy sweet recipes for diabetics as Rakhi treats

Meet NIT graduate who is set to head billion-dollar company in India

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE