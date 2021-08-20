Climate crisis has put one billion children at ‘extremely high risk,' says new UNICEF report

Now is the time for the world to realize the climate risks and to ensure the required precautions, otherwise the consequences will be disastrous for all. As per a new report, nearly half of the world’s young population are at an extremely high risk due to the man-made climate crisis.

Some impacts have already begun to emerge, such as the fatal heatwave that hit Mediterranean regions.

According to a UNICEF research released today on August 20, young citizens in the regions that are the most affected by climate change, are at immense risk. Climate change jeopardizes their health, learning, and safety, as well as exposes them to fatal illnesses.

The report is the first thorough examination of climate danger from the perspective of children. One billion children live in one of the 33 "extremely high-risk" countries. This is nearly half of the world's 2.2 billion global children population.

These children are at risk from a variety of climate and environmental disturbances, as well as a high level of risk due to the lack of basic services such as water and cleanliness, medical services, and education.

According to the Children's Climate Risk Index (CCRI), millions of children are at risk of flood, cyclones, contracting diseases spread by vectors, pollution, climatic changes, water scarcity, and air pollution.

According to figures, more than 850 million children live in places where at least four of these climate and environmental shocks coincide. The worst-affected nations are confronted with several and frequently interrelated disruptions that threaten to deplete development growth and exacerbate child suffering.

Greenhouse gas emission works as a fuel in this "climate crisis" fire. Children require more food and water per unit of body weight than adults, and they are more vulnerable to toxins, temperature changes, and infections, among other things.

Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, noted, “For the first time, we have a complete picture of where and how children are vulnerable to climate change, and that picture is almost unimaginably dire. Climate and environmental shocks are undermining the complete spectrum of children’s rights, from access to clean air, food and safe water; to education, housing, freedom from exploitation, and even their right to survive. Virtually no child’s life will be unaffected.”

The UNICEF Children’s Climate Risk Index (CCRI) mentions the population of children highly exposed to specific risks:

Coastal flooding: 240 million children

Riverine flooding: 330 million children

Cyclones: 400 million children

Vector borne diseases: 600 million children

Lead pollution: 815 million children

Heatwaves: 820 million children

Water scarcity: 920 million children

Exceedingly high levels of air pollution: 1 billion children

Fridays for Future's Farzana Faruk Jhumu (Bangladesh), Eric Njuguna (Kenya), Adriana Calderón (Mexico), and Greta Thunberg (Sweden) authored the report's introduction and came forward to support the launch.

UNICEF urges immediate action to safeguard most vulnerable people from the worst effects of climate change. Governments and other relevant corporations are being encouraged to expand investment in environmental protection and recovery in vital services for children.

Young people should be involved in all climate-related decision-making. By 2030, countries are encouraged to reduce emissions by at least 45 percent.