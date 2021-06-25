Climate Change: Arctic Temperature hits 48 degrees Celsius amid record-breaking heatwave

We all know that Russia, especially the northern part from St Petersburg to Moscow and into Siberia is one of the coldest regions on Earth. But then wait, it may not be the case now. Climate change is clearly reflecting in this part of the Earth, which is otherwise extremely cold with snowfall all around.

However, this year even as the world battles with the COVID-19 pandemic, two European Union satellites recorded a scorching temperature of 118 degrees Fahrenheit (48 degrees Celsius) on the ground in Arctic Siberia in the midst of an ongoing heatwave over much of Siberia.

The recording by EU's Copernicus Sentinal-3A and 3B satellite was done on June 20 which is the longest day of the year. It falls on the summer solstice, also known as an estival solstice or midsummer which occurs when one of the Earth's poles has its maximum tilt toward the Sun.

Also read Nursery children in THIS place bath in icy water everyday, the reason will leave you surprised

Temperatures recorded

Daily temperatures in St Petersburg rose to a record-breaking 34 degrees Celsius (93 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday as the city faced the hottest temperatures it's seen since 1998.

Temperatures in Moscow broke their all-time June record Wednesday when they reached 34.8 degrees Celsius (94.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The previous record was 34.7 degrees Celsius (94.46 degrees Fahrenheit), recorded in 1901, the Associated Press reported.

In Siberia on Sunday, the land surface temperature exceeded 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit).

Peaks of 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit) were recorded near Verkhoyansk, and 37 degrees Celsius (nearly 99 degrees Fahrenheit) in Saskylah, both of which are north of the Arctic Circle.