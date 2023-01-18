Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained in Germany, here's why

Greta Thunberg, a climate activist, was detained while participating in protests in Germany against the razing of a community to make room for the construction of a coal mine. The demonstrations started after the village of Luetzerath in North Rhine-Westphalia was cleared to make way for RWE's Garzweiler 2 mining expansion. In order to create room for the mine development, the corporation and the German government had agreed to demolish the village.

German involvement in mining, according to climate activists, should be avoided in favour of renewable energy sources. German polluters need to be held accountable, according to Thunberg, who referred to the mine development as a "betrayal of present and future generations."

Thunberg was spotted being held by one arm at a location near to the edge of the mine during the protests before being dragged away by three police officers. After an identity check, she was later released, according to the police.

Greta Thunberg is a Swedish climate activist who rose to prominence in August 2018 when she was just 15 years old by holding a protest outside the Swedish parliament and calling for more serious climate change action. She has been invited to speak at gatherings and conferences all around the world and has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

In addition to her advocacy, Thunberg has spoken out about her difficulties with depression and Asperger syndrome. She has also been an advocate for mental health. She has consistently urged governments and world leaders to act quickly to address the climate crisis.

