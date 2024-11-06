As Donald Trump is poised to secure a historic win against Kamala Harris in the US Election 2024, Tesla CEO Elon Musk to on X to celebrate the Trump’s victory in advance. In a series of post, he congratulates former US President Donald Trump who is nearing the majority mark of 270 electoral votes.

As Donald Trump is poised to secure a historic win against Kamala Harris in the US Election 2024, Tesla CEO Elon Musk to on X to celebrate the Trump’s victory in advance. In a series of post, he congratulates former US President Donald Trump who is nearing the majority mark of 270 electoral votes.

"The people of America gave Donald Trump a crystal clear mandate for change tonight," Musk wrote in a post on his social media platform X.

The people of America gave @realDonaldTrump a crystal clear mandate for change tonight — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2024

In another post, Musk expressed that the future of the U.S. is going to be fantastic.

Musk tweeted, "It was inevitable," in response to several tweets celebrating Trump's victory. This remark is consistent with his earlier views. He also stated that the win would result in fewer restrictions on innovation and create an environment that favors "builders." In a separate tweet, Musk emphasized that America is a nation of builders and suggested that Trump's policies could stimulate economic growth and technological progress by minimizing government constraints.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.