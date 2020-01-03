Citing 'possible terror attack', US warns carriers to avoid Pak airspace

The United States has warned its airlines to avoid Pakistani airspace over the risk of a possible terror attack by 'Pakistan extremist and militant groups.'

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement, "The US warns its own air carriers to avoid Pakistan airspace due to risk of possible threat to attacks on US airlines (commercial and US state carriers) by Pakistan extremist and militant groups. Security advisory also stated that attacks may happen during when flights are on the ground and during take-off or landing."

It had cautioned the US civil aviation over 'continued risk' from 'small-arms fire and complex attacks against airports' from 'extremist elements.'

"While, to date, there have been no reports of man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS) being used against civil aviation in Pakistan, some extremist/militant groups operating in Pakistan are suspected of having access to MANPADS," FAA report further stated.

The Federal aviation statement further stated that US aviation must report any 'suspect' who are likely to cause 'security incidents to the authorities.'