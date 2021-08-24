CIA director holds secret meeting with Taliban leader Mullah Baradar

Even though America is taking a tough stand on the Taliban from above, but internally, something else is going on in its mind. According to the latest information, CIA Director William J Burns has met Taliban leader Mullah Baradar in Kabul. After this meeting between the two on Monday, there are also indications of some kind of deal.

Baradar and the CIA Director have come face to face in a high-level meeting. As per the information, this is the first such high-level talks after the capture of Kabul in which a senior US official has held talks with the Taliban. The US has a deadline to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan by August 31, and the Taliban and America are at crossroads regarding this.

It is believed that the CIA director has discussed the issue of evacuation of American citizens from Afghanistan with the Taliban leader. At present, citizens of many countries are also trapped at the Kabul Airport who want to leave the country. Many countries including India, America have evacuated their citizens from there, despite this, many Afghan citizens also want to leave their country and go out.

The intelligence agency has not given any official statement on this meeting, nor has there been any reaction from the White House. Many news channels of America have given information about this meeting. The Taliban has already made it clear that it will not allow the US to keep its troops in Afghanistan after the deadline at any cost.

According to a report by the Washington Post, President Joe Biden has sent the director of the intelligence agency to Kabul to meet the Taliban leader. In the agenda of this conversation, there are indications of discussion on the rescue of American citizens from Kabul and the withdrawal of troops. Biden has already described the operation to evacuate his citizens from Kabul as a very challenging and difficult task.