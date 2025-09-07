Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

UP government issues new guidelines to manage stray dogs and feeding in urban areas

Guru Randhawa visits flood-hit Dera Baba Nanak, sets up relief camp for victims

'Chipocalypse Now': US President Donald Trump issues BIG warning of large-scale immigration in Chicago, says, ' I love smell of...'

VinFast VF6, VF7 electric SUVs hit Indian market, is it challenge for Tata and Mahindra?

History created! India’s Anuparna Roy wins Best Director at Venice Film Festival for Songs of Forgotten Trees

Trump’s adviser Peter Navarro attacks Elon Musk as X fact-checks his claims on India-Russia oil trade

US Open 2025: World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka clinches fourth Grand Slam title, beats Amanda Anisimova

Donald Trump preparing to visit South Korea in Oct, may sit down with Xi Jinping, says report

Punjab floods: Death toll climbs to 51, over 22000 rescued; Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Fazilka among worst-hit areas; check details

Pakistan: 1 killed, several injured in blast at cricket stadium in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UP government issues new guidelines to manage stray dogs and feeding in urban areas

UP government issues new guidelines to manage stray dogs and feeding in urban ar

Guru Randhawa visits flood-hit Dera Baba Nanak, sets up relief camp for victims

Guru Randhawa visits flood-hit Dera Baba Nanak, sets up relief camp for victims

'Chipocalypse Now': US President Donald Trump issues BIG warning of large-scale immigration in Chicago, says, ' I love smell of...'

'Chipocalypse Now': US President Donald Trump issues BIG warning of...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeWorld

WORLD

'Chipocalypse Now': US President Donald Trump issues BIG warning of large-scale immigration in Chicago, says, ' I love smell of...'

United States President Donald Trump has made a cryptic comment, hinting at a large-scale immigration enforcement operation in Chicago. What did Trump said?

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 07:59 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

'Chipocalypse Now': US President Donald Trump issues BIG warning of large-scale immigration in Chicago, says, ' I love smell of...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

United States President Donald Trump has made a cryptic comment, hinting at a large-scale immigration enforcement operation in Chicago. "I love the smell of deportation in the morning... Chicago about to find out why it's called the Department of War," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social account.

He also posted a dramatic AI-generated image of him in military attire with a fire in the background, which is based on poster of 1979 war action movie "Apocalypse Now".

The poster shared by Trump reads, "Chipocalypse Now". Earlier this week, Trump signed an Executive Order which reverted the Department of Defence's name to the Department of War.

Immigration to intensify at Chicago

According to ABC News, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker confirmed that federal immigration enforcement could intensify in Chicago this weekend. At a press conference earlier this week, Pritzker said US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would be ramping up operations, with as many as 300 agents expected to be deployed.

The New York Times also reported that Department of Homeland Security officials would arrive at Chicago's Naval Station Great Lakes this week, with enforcement expected to continue for at least 30 days in the wider Chicago area.

The latest move follows repeated attacks by Trump on Chicago's Democratic leadership, crime levels, and handling of immigration. He has previously described the city as a "mess."

Earlier this year, Trump dispatched federal agents and troops to Los Angeles and Washington, saying that the step was necessary to tackle crime and enforce immigration law, according to NYT.

Immigtants in Chicago

According to The New York Times, Chicago is home to 2.7 million residents, has an estimated 150,000 undocumented immigrants, nearly 8 per cent of the city's households. The scale of the planned enforcement has raised concerns among migrant families, community groups, and local leaders, many of whom fear mass detentions and deportations.

Hundreds of residents and immigrant rights groups have pledged to mobilise in downtown Chicago at the first signs of ICE raids. On Thursday night, metal barricades were placed around the federal courthouse in the Loop, signalling preparations for potential confrontations between protesters and enforcement agencies, The New York Times reported.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Donald Trump preparing to visit South Korea in Oct, may sit down with Xi Jinping, says report

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi to visit flood-affected states, review relief measures
PM Modi to visit flood-affected states, review relief measures
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan slams Kunickaa Sadanand for leaving captaincy midway, asks 'why did you...'
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan slams Kunickaa Sadanand for leaving captaincy midway
GST 2.0 set to boost real estate sector due to lower tax on construction materials: What homebuyers can expect
GST 2.0 set to boost real estate sector due to lower tax on construction
UK PM Keir Starmer reshuffles cabinet after Angela Rayner's resignation: David Lammy named UK's new Deputy PM; here's full list of ministerial changes
UK PM Keir Starmer reshuffles cabinet after Angela Rayner's resignation
After Dream11 exit, Shivam Dube reveals Team India’s new jersey for Asia Cup 2025; fans react
After Dream11 exit, Shivam Dube reveals Team India’s new jersey for Asia Cup
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE